9.11% CAGR in Residential and Commercial Security Market from 2020 to 2025 | Increase in the Number of Potential Threats for Residential and Commercial End-users to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The increase in the number of potential threats for residential and commercial end-users and rising applications of integrated security solutions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increase in the number of cyberattacks on smart security systems will challenge market growth.

The residential and commercial security market report is segmented by product (surveillance systems, access control system, and software), end-user (commercial security and residential security), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for residential and commercial security in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

AxxonSoft Inc.



Canon Inc.



Genetec Inc.



Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.



Johnson Controls International Plc

Residential And Commercial Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AxxonSoft Inc., Canon Inc., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

