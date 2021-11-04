9.18% CAGR in Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe by 2025|Technavio

The data center construction market in Western Europe report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. This study identifies the increasing investments in green data centers, growth of hyperscale data centers across Western Europe, and impact of hub function as some of the prime reasons driving the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, along with regional opportunities and competitive intelligence. The report also provides estimations of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the data center construction market size in Western Europe. Based on segmentation by geography, the market has been classified into the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the rest of Western Europe. According to our research, the rest of Western Europe will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, the region is expected to offer various growth opportunities to market vendors. Moreover, the growth of the data center construction market in Western Europe will be driven by the increasing investments in green data centers.

ABB Ltd.

AECOM

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Data Center Construction Market Scope in Western Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AECOM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

