$9.2 Billion Worldwide Container Handling Equipment Industry to 2030 - Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes

The global market for Container Handling Equipment estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ship-to-Shore Cranes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Stacking Cranes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Container Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Container Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade, Challenges and Opportunities to Shape Market Prospects

Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023

Growing Prominence of Port Automation Establishes New Revenue Opportunities

As More Container Terminals Adopt Automated Solutions for High Productivity and Uninterrupted Operation, Automating Crane Operations Gains Prominence: Global Automated Container Terminal Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Emergence of Ultra-Large Container Ships (ULCS) Intensifies Investments in Port Automation

Innovations in Crane Technology Focus on Development of Smart Systems

Crane Automation Improves Worksite Safety in Industrial Applications

Stringent Norms for Reducing Container Terminal Emissions Sheds Focus on Hybrid and Electric Equipment Solutions

Increasing Container Traffic in Asia Pacific Bodes Well for Ship-to-Shore Cranes

Breakdown of Containerized Cargo Flows (In Million TEUs) by Major Container Trade Routes (2018)

World's Largest Container Ports Ranked by Throughput (In Million TEUs) for the Year 2018

