$9.4 Bn Automotive Ventilated Seat Markets, 2024 - Introduction of TDI low-VOC Foam in Vehicle Seats and the Development of Lightweight Seats

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Ventilated Seat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ventilated seat market is expected to reach an estimated $9.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global automotive ventilated seat market looks promising with opportunities in the mid-size car, large car, SUVs and crossover segments. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, and rising demand for comfort and luxury features in vehicle interiors. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive ventilated seat industry, include the introduction of TDI low-VOC foam in vehicle seats and the development of lightweight seats

The report forecasts that mid-size car and SUVs and crossovers will show above-average growth during the forecast period due to increasing installation of ventilated seats in the mid-size and SUV and crossover segment.

OEM and aftermarket are the major end-use segments of the global automotive ventilated seat market. OEM is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing luxury car sales and growing demand for comfort and luxury among passengers.



North America will remain the largest region due to higher domestic demand for luxury vehicles, and increasing penetration rate of automotive ventilated seats as automakers focus on convenience systems for vehicle' safety and comfort.



Some of the automotive ventilated seat companies profiled in this report include Adient plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, Magna International Inc., TS TECH CO., Ltd, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co., NHK Spring CO. Ltd, Tachi-S CO., LTD and Grammer AG and others.

Some of the features of Automotive Ventilated Seat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive ventilated seat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Global automotive ventilated seat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global automotive ventilated seat market size by vehicle type and end user in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global automotive ventilated seat market size by vehicle type and end user in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global automotive ventilated seat market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global automotive ventilated seat market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive ventilated seat market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive ventilated seat market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive ventilated seat market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive ventilated seat market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

2.4: Industry Regulations



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type

3.3.1: Mid-Size Cars

3.3.2: Large Cars

3.3.3: SUV and Crossovers

3.3.4: Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

3.3.5: Others

3.3.6: Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.4: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User

3.4.1: OEM

3.4.2: Aftermarket



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

4.2.1: North American Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.2: North American Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User

4.3: European Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

4.3.1: European Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type

4.3.2: European Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User

4.4: APAC Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

4.4.1: APAC Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type

4.4.2: APAC Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User

4.5: ROW Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

4.5.1: ROW Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type

4.5.2: ROW Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Adient plc

7.2: Lear Corporation

7.3: Toyota Boshoku Corporation

7.4: Faurecia SA

7.5: Magna International Inc

7.6: TS TECH CO., LTD.

7.7: Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.

7.8: NHK Spring CO., Ltd

7.9: Tachi-S CO., LTD

7.10: Grammer AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rn2vc





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

