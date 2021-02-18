$9.47 Billion Building Automation Software Markets, 2025 - Analysis By Type (Cloud, On-Premise, Web), & Product (BMS, Standalone)

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Automation Software Market - Analysis By Type (Cloud, On-Premise, Web), Product (BMS, Standalone), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Building Automation Software Market, valued at USD 9474.32 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing need for integrated security and safety systems and demand of energy efficient and environment friendly solutions.



Additionally, growing green building initiatives and environmental concerns will drive the Building Automation Software market value in the near future.



Among the Type in the Building Automation Software market (Cloud-based, On-premise based and Web-based), On Premise based is widely used globally and is expected to grow slowly in the forecast period. Cloud based type will grow faster in forecast period with the increasing demand of cloud based software.



Among the Product in the Building Automation Software market (BMS software and Standalone building automation software), BMS software is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of BMS software is because it is most reliable and efficient for Building Automation systems which will drive the market.



Among the Application of the Building Automation Software market (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), the commercial segment is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Commercial sector is one of the largest application of Building automation software due to the acceptance of Building automation software in commercial buildings across globe which will keep increasing in future.



The American region is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increase in demand of technologies like IoT and growing demand of smart building industry are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Building Automation Software Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Building Automation Software Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Building Automation Software Market

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Building Automation Software Market Segmentation - By Type, By Product, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Building Automation Software Market: By Type

5.1.1 Cloud-based - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 On-premise based - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Web-based - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Building Automation Software Market: By Product

5.2.1 Standalone building automation software - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 BMS software - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Building Automation Software Market: By Application

5.3.1 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Residential - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.3 Industrial- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Building Automation Software Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Building Automation Software Market: By Region



7. Americas Building Automation Software Market: Segmentation by Type, By Product, By Application, (2015-2025)

7.1 Americas Building Automation Software Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

7.3 Americas Building Automation Software Market- Prominent Companies

7.4 Market Segmentation by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise based and Web-based)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Product (BMS software and Standalone building automation software)

7.6 Market Segmentation by Application (Commercial, Residential and Industrial)

7.7 Americas Building Automation Software Market: Country Analysis

7.8 Market Opportunity Chart of America Building Automation Software Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.9 Competitive Scenario of America Building Automation Software Market: By Country

7.10 United States Building Automation Software Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.12 United States Building Automation Software Market Segmentation - By Type, By Product, By Application

7.13 Canada Building Automation Software Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.15 Canada Building Automation Software Market Segmentation - By Type, By Product, By Application

7.16 Brazil Building Automation Software Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.17 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.18 Brazil Building Automation Software Market Segmentation - by Type, By Product, By Application



8. Europe Building Automation Software Market: Segmentation by Type, By Product, By Application (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Building Automation Software Market: Segmentation by Type, By Product, By Application (2015-2025)



10. Global Building Automation Software Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Building Automation Software Market - By Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Building Automation Software Market - By Product, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Building Automation Software Market - By Application, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Building Automation Software Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Honeywell

13.2 Siemens

13.3 Advantech

13.4 Cisco Systems

13.5 Crestron Electronics

13.6 Johnson Controls

13.7 Ansys

13.8 Glodon Software

13.9 Automated Logic Corporation

13.10 Schneider Electric.



