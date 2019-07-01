$9,606,594.00 in Direct Purchaser Settlements reached with Alternator Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios LLP and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the Mitsubishi Electric Defendants, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. ("HIAMS") Defendants, and DENSO Defendants (collectively, "Settling Defendants"). The settlements resolve allegations against the Settling Defendants that they conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of alternators sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased alternators in the United States between January 1, 2000 and March 12, 2018 directly from any of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures): Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.; Hitachi, Ltd.; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. (f/k/a DENSO Sales California, Inc.); DENSO International Korea Corporation (f/k/a separately as DENSO International Korea Corporation and DENSO Korea Automotive Corporation); Mitsuba Corporation; American Mitsuba Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric US Holdings, Inc.; and Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Robert Bosch LLC; Nikko Electric Indus.; Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd.; and Valeo S.A.

A hearing will be held on October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Marianne O. Battani, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 252, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlements with the Mitsubishi Electric Defendants, HIAMS Defendants, and DENSO Defendants totaling $9,606,594.00 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) whether the Court should approve the proposed plan of distribution of Mitsubishi Electric, HIAMS and DENSO settlement proceeds to members of the settlement classes and the proposed Claim Form; and (3) whether the Court should approve Settlement Class Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees, reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses, and an incentive payment to the Class Representative.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements and Claim Form (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about June 27, 2019. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the Mitsubishi Electric, HIAMS and DENSO settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Settlement Class Member must take to (1) remain in the settlement classes and file a Claim Form to share in the settlement proceeds, (2) object to the settlements, or (3) request exclusion from the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the Settlements can be accessed at www.AutopartsAntitrustLitigation.com/Alternators, or by calling 1-888-526-1272, or writing to Alternators Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 6727, Portland, OR 97228-6727. Those who believe they may be a member of any of the Mitsubishi Electric, HIAMS and DENSO settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

