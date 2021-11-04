9.90% CAGR in Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East by 2025 | Technavio

The facility management services market in the Middle East report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This study identifies the growing prominence of technology in facility management, waste management as a key service in facility management, and rapid increase in equipment leasing are some of the prime reasons driving the growth of the facility management services market in the Middle East during the next few years.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, as well as regional opportunities for vendors and competitive intelligence. Based on geography, the facility management services market size in the Middle East has been classified into five segments, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and the rest of Middle East. According to our research, Saudi Arabia will account for a major market share growth of 42%. In addition, the country is expected to record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, Saudi Arabia will offer various growth opportunities to market vendors. In addition, the growth of the facility management services market in Middle East will be driven by the growing prominence of technology in facility management.

Facility Management Services Market Scope In Middle East Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.90% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Rest of Middle East Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BESIX Group SA/NV, EFS Facilities Services Group, Ejadah Asset Management Group, Emrill Services LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd., Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E., Mace Group, Mitie Group Plc., and Serco Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

