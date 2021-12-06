9.96% CAGR in Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market | Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

Acumatica Inc. - The company offers enterprise resource planning under the brand name Acumatica Cloud ERP.

Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers enterprise resource planning and business management platforms for bistrack, cms automotive, eagle, and others.

IFS World Operations AB - The company offers agile enterprise resource planning software for customer relationship management, finance, human capital management, and others.

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

By type, the cloud-based segment will experience significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by low upfront costs of cloud-based ERP.

By geography, North America is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in the need for business process efficiency and transparency through digital transformation will drive the growth of the ERP software market in North America during the forecast period.

Drivers and Challenges

The enterprise resource planning software market is driven by increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs, increasing demand for cloud-based applications, and increased operational efficiency associated with ERP software. However, factors such as the increasing number of cyberattacks on ERP software may impede market growth.

Enterprise Resource Planning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acumatica Inc., Epicor Software Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and ServiceNow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

