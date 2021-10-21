9.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate for IVF Devices Market in 2021 | Business, Trade, Revenue, Profit and Loss 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

This business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Health Care Equipment Services & Supplies

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of IVF Devices Market

Cook Medical LLC

Cook Medical LLC offers a wide range of medical devices by clinical speciality such as anesthesiology, bariatrics, burn surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, critical care intensivist, diagnostic radiology, electrophysiology, gynecology, and surgical endoscopy among others. Moreover, the company also offers IVF devices which allow embryo transfer.

Cryolab Ltd.

Cryolab Ltd. offers cryogenic laboratory equipment, accessories, and service including embryo and sperm straws, cryogenic ampoules, LN2 storage vessels, craft pump, embryo transport, and others. The company also offers sperm straws and embryo which includes CBS Sterile Syringe Connector, CBS Micro-aspirator and spare tubing and others.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business under segments- Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers Assisted Reproductive Technology which includes functional molecules, nano dispersion technology, bioengineering and others.

IVF Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Fertility Clinics



Hospitals



Research Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The IVF devices market is driven by the increase in the success rate of procedures. In addition, increase in the prevalence of infertility is also expected to trigger the IVF devices market toward witnessing a Y-O-Y growth rate of 9.97% in 2021.

Corresponding Reports:

IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Intrauterine Devices Market

IVF Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 314.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cook Medical LLC, Cryolab Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Genea Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Inc., Merck KGaA, Rocket Medical Plc, Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Vitrolife AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

