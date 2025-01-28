$9 a Day for a Nutritious Meal Plan?! Power it with Potatoes!

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the USDA, the average American should be able to build a nutritious, home-cooked meal plan for $9 a day or $33 a day for a family of four. But with the current price of groceries, this may seem easier said than done.

White Bean & Potato Ground Turkey Chili is an easy and nutritious addition to a $9-a-day meal plan!

But that's not the case! Potatoes USA is confident Americans can keep grocery prices in check without having to sacrifice their favorite foods or flavors. The organization is sharing three spud-centric recipes you can use to eat well on $9/day. With a little planning, you can make a week's worth of delicious, nutritious, and cost-effective meals, no matter if you are dining solo or with your family.

Why are potatoes an all-star value vegetable?

Potatoes are one of the best meal prep foods for anyone looking to build seriously satisfying meals on a budget. They hit all the major requirements to get more bang for your buck:

For meal prepping, look for affordable pantry staples that you can buy in bulk and last for weeks. When stored properly, potatoes keep for a month!

Focus on nutritionally dense foods that help provide a well-rounded diet. Potatoes are an all-star vegetable with more potassium than a medium-sized banana, 30% of your daily value of vitamin C, 26 grams of complex carbohydrates to fuel your body and brain, 2 grams of fiber, 3 grams of plant-based protein, 1.1 milligrams of iron, and 10% of your daily value of vitamin B6.

Build meals with cost-effective foods at a low price per serving. For example, a 10-pound bag of potatoes can provide more than 30 servings of vegetables for just over $5 .

. Buy ingredients you can use in multiple meals for the week to simplify your grocery list. Potatoes are a versatile ingredient common in breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes.

A sample week of healthy meals on $9 a day

Potatoes USA's Chef RJ Harvey, Director of Culinary, and Executive Sous Chef Aurora Hollenbeck are sharing their favorite potato recipes for cozy, nutritious, and affordable meals. Start your day right with a hearty Farm Stand Breakfast Bowl for $4.70 per serving; have a power lunch with a Minestrone Style Roasted Potato Bowl for $1.77 per serving; and cozy up for a White Bean Ground Turkey Chili dinner for $1.46 per serving. That's a grand total of $7.93 per day!

Farm Stand Breakfast Bowl

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

2 Eggs, scrambled

1/4 cup (60g) Cottage Cheese

1 Chicken Apple Sausage link, cooked & sliced ( optional )

) ¾ cup (6oz.) Yellow Creamer Potatoes, sliced

2 tsp (9g) Neutral Oil

1/4 cup (40g) Cherry Tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup (20g) Arugula

Drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 tsp)

1 tbsp (15g) Feta Cheese

1 tsp (1g) Chili Flakes

Preparation:

Slice potatoes into 1/2-inch rounds. Place on a prepared baking sheet or air fryer basket. Coat with two teaspoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Put in a 400-degree air fryer for 12 minutes. While the potatoes are air frying, cook your eggs. Scramble two eggs with 1/4 cup of cottage cheese in a small sauté pan. If using chicken apple sausage, cook sausage as well according to package instructions. Once the potatoes are finished, begin building your breakfast bowl, starting with arugula, then the potatoes, sausage, cottage cheese egg scramble, tomatoes, and top with feta and chili flakes. Enjoy!

Minestrone Style Roasted Potato Bowl

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

2 lbs. (32 oz.) Yellow Potatoes, diced

2 tbsp (6g) Italian Seasoning

2 tsp (6g) Granulated Garlic

1 tsp (6g) Salt

2 tbsp (28g) Olive Oil

1 medium Yellow Onion (11 oz.), chopped into large chunks

2 cups (5 oz.) Celery, chopped

2 cups Carrots (8.5 oz.), chopped

2 cups (8.5 oz.) Zucchini

1 can (15 oz.) Kidney Beans or Cannellini Beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups (60g) Spinach

1 whole Bulb of Garlic (cut in half and roasted with the vegetables)

Zest and Juice from 1 medium Lemon (~ 1/4 Cup)

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 Jar (24 oz) Marinara Sauce

Parmesan Cheese (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash potatoes thoroughly. Cut the potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Cut the bulb of garlic in half. Chop your onion and carrots. Season the vegetables with 1/2 the olive oil, Italian seasoning, and a pinch of salt. Pour onto the prepared baking sheet and place it in the preheated oven. Put the garlic head on the baking sheet with the vegetables. Roast for 30 minutes. (To cut down on cooking time, you can par cook the potatoes and carrots in the microwave first for 4-5 minutes. This can reduce your cooking time by almost 20 minutes.) While the potatoes are beginning their roast, prepare your other vegetables. Roughly chop your celery and zucchini. Season them as you did with the potatoes, carrots, and onions, using the other half of the ingredients. After 30 minutes, remove the baking sheet with the potatoes, carrots, and onions on it, and add the chopped zucchini and celery. Roast for an additional 10 minutes or until your desired texture is achieved. Take the baking sheet out of the oven and add the drained and rinsed kidney beans. Cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from oven. While the vegetables are still hot, mix in the spinach so that it wilts slightly while still maintaining a crisp texture. Into a small bowl, squeeze the cloves out of the roasted garlic from the bulb and mash into a paste. To the garlic paste, add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mix until a uniform sauce is achieved. Pour over the roasted vegetables and toss. To plate, spoon 1/2 cup of the marinara sauce in the bottom of a bowl. Add your potatoes, the roasted vegetable medley, and top with parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

White Bean Ground Turkey Chili

Servings: 10

Ingredients:

1 cup (160g) White Onion, chopped

3 cloves (9g) Garlic, minced

1 tbsp (14g) Neutral Oil

1 tbsp (18g) Salt (or to taste)

2 tsp (4g) Pepper

1 lb. (454g) Ground Turkey

2 cans (4-ounces each) Green Chili (mild or hot, based on preference)

2 tsp (4g) ground Cumin

1 tbsp (1g) dried Oregano

2 tbsp (16g) Granulated Garlic

1 lb. (454g) Yellow Potatoes, washed and diced in 1/2-inch pieces

5 Cups (1180mL) Chicken Broth

1 can (15oz.) Cannellini Beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp (1.5g) Parsley, chopped

Optional Toppings:

Greek Yogurt

Cilantro

Jalapenos, sliced

Cheese

Preparation:

Combine oil, onions, and garlic in a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant. Add in the ground turkey and sauté over medium heat, until lightly browned. Season the turkey with a little bit of salt and pepper, to your flavor preferences. To the pot, add the can of green chilies, the cumin, and the oregano. Mix until well combined and cook for 2 additional minutes. Add the chicken broth and potatoes. Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender. Stir occasionally throughout, to ensure nothing sticks. Taste as you go and make sure to adjust your seasonings to your preferences (salt, pepper, cumin, and oregano). Once the potatoes have achieved your desired texture and the flavors are well balanced to your preferences, add in the Cannellini Beans and cook for 5 more minutes. Stir in the parsley. Serve with your choice of toppings and enjoy!

