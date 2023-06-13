9 Barilla® Pesto and Pasta Recipes Bring an Italian Summer to Your Backyard

Newest eMeals Bonus Collection Offers Easy, Inspired Options for Summer Meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasta and pesto are a perfect pairing any time of the year, but especially during the summer months when you're looking for dinners that can be assembled in a flash. Now eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, bring you Pasta and Pesto Favorites, a free collection of nine family-friendly recipes featuring a variety of Barilla pasta and pesto sauces that bring a taste of Italy to any dish.

Available immediately on eMeals' Pasta and Pesto Favorites landing page or in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the series includes six hot entrees and three pasta salads. The recipes showcase a range of proteins, an array of summer produce, and the bold flavor of pesto to help bring Italian flavor to your backyard this summer. Recipes include:

Shrimp Caprese Pesto Pasta, an elegant main dish of seared shrimp, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls and fresh basil tossed with Barilla Farfalle and Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto

featuring sliced chicken brushed with Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto and lemon zest for grilling, plus a side of Barilla Spaghetti dressed with pesto, vegetables and pine nuts Lemon Chicken and Roasted Artichoke Pesto Pasta Salad, a combo of Barilla Penne, Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto, diced chicken, cucumber, artichokes and black olives

an upscale version of a family favorite with Barilla Elbows, fontina and mozzarella cheeses, fresh corn, sun-dried tomatoes and Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto Summer Vegetable Goat Cheese Pesto Pasta Salad, a mix of Barilla Rotini, yellow squash, zucchini, and watercress or spinach brightened with the flavors of Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto

a seafood treat coupling scallops with Barilla Fettucine, Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto, cherry tomatoes, arugula and fresh corn Broccoli, Avocado and Bacon Pasta Salad, a creative blend of Barilla Cellentani, Barilla Rustic Basil Pesto, vegetables, bacon and pecans for crunch

a feast of grilled sirloin steak marinated in Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto that's served sliced alongside Barilla Thin Spaghetti tossed with pesto, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, arugula and fresh basil Shrimp and Bell Pepper Pasta, a blend of shrimp, Barilla Rigatoni, red and yellow peppers, and fresh spinach seasoned with Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto

Each recipe serves four to six people and is one-click-shoppable from major retailers. Grocery lists are automatically generated based on the recipes selected, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Pasta and Pesto Favorites landing page.

The Pasta and Pesto Favorites menu is the latest installment in the Bonus Collection portion of eMeals' weekly meal planning service. The service includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more.

Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category. Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates for tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.

