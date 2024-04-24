9 Days of Cider Celebrations Await: Cider Week GR Returns May 10-18

Highlights include a Global Competition and Michigan Cider Fest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Grand Rapids, in partnership with the Michigan Cider Association, is thrilled to announce the return of Cider Week GR , May 10th to May 18th. The nine-day celebration is packed with cider-themed events, tap takeovers, and the world's largest cider competition, GLINTCAP. It culminates with "Michigan Cider Fest," a public festival in downtown Grand Rapids featuring ciders from across the state, local food, and live music.

"Cider Week GR highlights the exceptional cideries across the state, alongside the hard work and dedication of our local family farms," says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. "It's a celebration of community, tradition, and the bountiful harvests that keep West Michigan at the forefront of cider production."

GLINTCAP

Cider Week GR coincides with the largest cider competition in the world–the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP). The competition is hosted by the Michigan Cider Association (MCA) and brings together top cider producers from around the world. "We are thrilled to welcome cider makers from all over the globe to Grand Rapids for what promises to be another unforgettable event," says Paula Englin, Executive Director of the Michigan Cider Association (MCA).

Michigan Cider Fest

The week-long event culminates on May 18 with "Michigan Cider Fest" at Rosa Parks Circle, from 3-7 p.m. The celebration gives attendees the opportunity to savor a diverse array of cider from across the state, complemented by local foods and live music. Tickets are available at CiderWeekGR.com.

CIDER WEEK GIVEAWAY

To celebrate the return of Cider Week GR, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a cider-themed giveaway with a prize package that includes an overnight hotel stay, gift cards to multiple local cideries, as well as Culture Pass GR vouchers to explore area attractions. Entries can be submitted until May 18 at experiencegr.com/cider-giveaway .

