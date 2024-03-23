9 DIY Spring Cleaning Tips: Prism Specialties' Experts Share Essential Home Spring Refresh Advice

Specialty Restoration Franchise Shares Industry Secrets for Fending off Allergens, Mildew, and Fire Risks

LIVONIA, Mich., March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of open windows and wardrobe refreshes is upon us. As people start their springtime deep-clean, Prism Specialties, the leader in specialty residential and industrial restoration projects, is pulling back the curtain on essential cleaning strategies for homeowners wanting to refresh some of the harder-to-clean appliances and objects in their kitchens, living rooms and laundry rooms.

Clean the dryer vent: A build-up of lint in your dryer vent, not just the lint trap, can be a major fire hazard in your home. While habitually checking your dryer and clothes for burn marks is a must, be sure to do an audit of your machine’s overall wellbeing every 12 months.

Cleaning your home during the transitional period between winter and spring is essential for warding off common allergens, improving the interior air quality, and eliminating potentially deadly fire hazards. From kitchen deep cleans to routine rug cleanings, there is more to spring cleaning than just opening the windows and wiping down surfaces.

As the experts in a wide range of electronic, textile, art and document restoration services, Prism Specialties has put together a 'Spring-Cleaning To-Do List" that will help prevent damage and protect your home this season of renewal:

Refresh the washing machine : Mold can grow in both front and top-load washing machines, particularly around the door seal, detergent dispenser and drainage pipes. Not only can this impact your clothes, but also the longevity of your washing machine which can be a hefty investment. It is essential to clean your machine regularly so your clothes and home smell fresh this season! Run a cycle on hot without any clothes inside before spraying the interior with vinegar. Be sure to wear protective gear on your hands and eyes both when spraying and wiping down the surfaces.

"Routine cleaning habits in the springtime are about more than just a yearly refresh—it can give homeowners peace of mind," said James Copeland, the Director of Technical Services at Prism Specialties. "No matter the time of year, accidents are bound to happen; but we want to educate people on what to look for and hopefully get ahead of potential damage to their belongings and home. If you discover an appliance, work of art, or textile that needs professional restoration during your spring cleaning, your local Prism Specialties is here to help."

Since 1993, Prism Specialties has been committed to providing expert restoration services for more specialty categories than anyone in the market. Its strength and value stems from the original pursuit to create deep competency in each specialty. As these services continue to transition to one brand, the way will be paved to serve a larger market.

