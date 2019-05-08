9 in 10 American Homeowners Don't Have Flood Insurance, ValuePenguin.com Finds

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floods are the nation's most common natural disaster, but nearly 9 in 10 American families aren't adequately insured against the costly damages caused by flooding. A new ValuePenguin.com study has found that just 7 percent of American homeowners have a flood insurance policy, compared to the 91 percent of owner-occupied homes who have homeowners insurance.

Key Findings:

The states with the highest percentage of homeowners with flood insurance are Louisiana (44 percent), Florida (36 percent), Hawaii (23 percent), South Carolina (16 percent) and New Jersey (11 percent).

(44 percent), (36 percent), (23 percent), (16 percent) and (11 percent). The states with the lowest rate of coverage are Minnesota (0.6 percent), Utah (0.6 percent), Michigan (0.8 percent), Wisconsin (0.8 percent) and Ohio (1.1 percent).

(0.6 percent), (0.6 percent), (0.8 percent), (0.8 percent) and (1.1 percent). The average cost of a flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is $699 per year, but flood insurance premiums vary significantly across the country.

per year, but flood insurance premiums vary significantly across the country. The five most expensive states to purchase flood insurance are Connecticut , Rhode Island , Vermont , Massachusetts and Pennsylvania , where premiums are 69-100 percent above the national average. On the flip side, NFIP policies in Texas , Maryland and Florida are the cheapest in the nation, and cost 17-21 percent below the national average.

ValuePenguin calculated share of homeowners with a flood insurance policy by comparing NFIP policies in force (source: FEMA) to owner-occupied housing units (source: U.S. Census Bureau). This analysis does not include private flood insurance policies, which make up a minimal share of the overall flood insurance market.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/average-cost-flood-insurance .

the least) Louisiana 43.50% 1 $664 -5% 5 Florida 35.50% 2 $550 -21% 1 Hawaii 22.80% 3 $673 -4% 8 South Carolina 15.50% 4 $672 -4% 7 New Jersey 11.10% 5 $961 37% 33 Delaware 10.40% 6 $724 4% 15 Texas 10.20% 7 $581 -17% 3 Mississippi 8.50% 8 $695 -1% 12 Rhode Island 5.60% 9 $1,389 99% 49 North Dakota 5.40% 10 $677 -3% 9 North Carolina 5.20% 11 $814 16% 20 Virginia 5.00% 12 $737 5% 17 New York 4.60% 13 $1,155 65% 46 Maryland 4.50% 14 $573 -18% 2 Alabama 4.30% 15 $687 -2% 11 Connecticut 4.20% 16 $1,395 100% 51 Massachusetts 3.90% 17 $1,251 79% 48 Georgia 3.70% 18 $684 -2% 10 California 3.50% 19 $806 15% 19 Oregon 3.00% 20 $889 27% 28 West Virginia 2.90% 21 $1,104 58% 45 New Mexico 2.50% 22 $843 21% 21 Arkansas 2.20% 23 $847 21% 22 New Hampshire 2.20% 24 $1,060 52% 42 Washington 2.20% 25 $901 29% 30 Nevada 2.10% 26 $721 3% 14 Maine 2.10% 27 $1,065 52% 43 Arizona 2.10% 28 $666 -5% 6 Vermont 2.10% 29 $1,391 99% 50 Nebraska 1.90% 30 $998 43% 36 Idaho 1.90% 31 $746 7% 18 Kentucky 1.80% 32 $971 39% 34 Montana 1.70% 33 $704 1% 13 Tennessee 1.70% 34 $861 23% 25 Pennsylvania 1.70% 35 $1,176 68% 47 District of

Columbia 1.60% 36 $724 3% 15 South Dakota 1.60% 37 $931 33% 32 Colorado 1.60% 38 $856 22% 23 Alaska 1.60% 39 $902 29% 31 Iowa 1.50% 40 $1,045 49% 40 Oklahoma 1.40% 41 $856 22% 23 Missouri 1.30% 42 $1,071 53% 44 Indiana 1.30% 43 $999 43% 37 Kansas 1.30% 44 $882 26% 26 Wyoming 1.30% 45 $888 27% 27 Illinois 1.30% 46 $1,045 49% 39 Ohio 1.10% 47 $1,047 50% 41 Wisconsin 0.80% 48 $973 39% 35 Michigan 0.80% 49 $1,008 44% 38 Utah 0.60% 50 $654 -6% 4 Minnesota 0.60% 51 $900 29% 29

