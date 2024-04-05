$9 Million Golf Course Renovation Breaks Ground at Boca Woods Country Club

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Woods Country Club proudly announces the commencement of the much-anticipated Woods Course Renovation, marked by a memorable Ground Breaking Ceremony held on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The event was attended by esteemed guests including Golf Course Architect Rees Jones, Associate Designer, Bryce Swanson, General Manager/COO, David Sweet, Director of Golf Course Maintenance Bill Hirchert, Director of Golf, Jeff Gullett, Members of the Boca Woods Country Club Board of Directors, past Club Presidents and Golf Greens Committee.

March 28, 2024 Boca Woods Country Club Woods Course Renovation Groundbreaking Ceremony. Pictured left to right: Bill Hirchert, Director of Golf Course Maintenace, Jeff Gullett, Director of Golf, Bryce Swanson, Associate Designer, Mike Nealy, Greens Committee Chair, Rees Jones, Architect, David Sweet, GM/COO, Dustin Whisenhunt, Club President

Renowned as the "US Open Doctor," Jones brings his illustrious expertise to Boca Woods, adding the Club to his distinguished portfolio with the $9 million transformation of the "Woods" course. When asked about designing the course, Jones commented, "Our team is pleased to be involved in the classic transformation of The Woods Course at Boca Woods Country Club. The redesigned course will be both dramatic and playable. It's a design that will provide an ever-changing enjoyable experience for all members."

General Manager/COO, David Sweet comments, "The future for Boca Woods Country Club is very bright! In the last five years we have witnessed regeneration of the Club, securing a vibrant future. The Club maintains a strong financial position and Members are supporting development of Club assets."

This renovation project stands as a crowning achievement following recent enhancements throughout the Club. A notable $15 million investment has revitalized the club's facilities, boasting a sprawling 70,000 sq ft Sports and Wellness Center. This cutting-edge space houses the Pro Shop, Fitness Center, Spa, Game Room, and soon to be Multi-Purpose Space. Additionally, the Club now features a modernized lobby, elegantly appointed dining room, and a stylish bar/lounge, providing Members with an inviting space in comfortable luxury.

The Club has integrated state-of-the-art technology, including fully automated Zoom meeting spaces equipped with AI-driven robotic cameras, speakers, and microphones, ensuring seamless connectivity for all Members. Recent upgrades also include enhancements to the Practice Facility and Short Game Area, Racquet Sports Complex, Card Rooms, and Multi-Use Spaces.

Sweet continued, "Breaking ground on the Woods Course represents another meaningful investment in lifestyle, approved with over 70% Member support. But let me be clear: Boca Woods is not its facilities. This Club has a fantastic blend of Membership – strong roots growing more diverse by the day (over 42% of homes have turned over in the last several years) – partnered with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry (professional staff) creating a lifestyle that is fun, wholesome, creative, and unpretentious… a special place, for sure."

