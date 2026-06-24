9 out of 10 Parents Say Screentime Can Be Quality Time

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, surveyed 2,000 U.S. parents with kids ages 2-8 and found that the vast majority feel that screentime can be quality time and have an overall positive impact on their child and the family. The finding comes from the newly released Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, a detailed look at screentime trends of kids ages 8 and under.

What parents say about screentime

Two thirds of parents say they bond with their kids over screentime.

91.5% — Overall, screentime brings joy to my household

76.4% — Screentime can be family time

66.5% — I bond with my child over screentime

Despite the fact that most parents feel guilt about screentime, less than 1 in 10 indicated they felt it has an overall negative effect on the household, with about 3 of 4 parents indicating screentime can be quality time and 2 out of 3 saying they bond with their kids over screentime.

"My daughter and I recently used an app together to explore a fun science activity," wrote one parent in the survey. "She was fully engaged, asking questions and experimenting along the way, and I was able to guide her while also learning a few things myself. It turned screentime into a meaningful bonding experience, combining fun, learning and quality time together."

Quality of the content certainly determines the quality of the experience for kids during screentime, but another key dimension is the presence of an adult. Lingokids has been rapidly expanding the "Play Together" section of its flagship app with games and activities designed for kids to play with an adult, sibling or friend, including content featuring well-known kids characters such as Pocoyo.

"AI is going to make teaching skills abundant. A kid in Guatemala will have access to the same AI tutor as a kid in New York. That's incredible. But it exposes what was always the harder problem: Can a kid handle frustration? Try something unfamiliar? Figure things out alongside another person?" says Cristóbal Viedma, founder and CEO of Lingokids.

"Most apps hand a kid a screen and walk away," continues Viedma. "The platforms that win in 2028 won't just be smart — they'll be designed to bring families together. At Lingokids, that's why we built Play Together — a whole category of content that brings the parent back in."

In addition to developing character and strengthening relationships with a parent, kids can also bond with parents over fandoms. The Kids Interactive Entertainment Report also found that the majority of kids ask to watch movies and shows of characters they see in games, and that about 1 in 7 discovered new characters for the first time on Lingokids.

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids