Parents Say Their Kids' Screentime Should Be Interactive -- Not Passive

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals that the majority of young kids' screen time is interactive — and that parents prefer it this way. The finding comes from the 2026 Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children.

The report, which is based on surveys of 2,000 U.S. parents of kids ages 2-8 as well as data from the Lingokids platform and The Insights Family, found that two-thirds of screentime for this age group is interactive. It also found that nearly 3 out of 4 parents think that's a good thing.

Findings from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids.

Screentime for kids ages 3-8

63% interactive (games, going online, creating content)

37% passive (TV shows, movies)

What parents say

73% Interactive screentime is better for my child than passive

71% Screentime can be enriching

82.6% My child has learned from screentime

Surprisingly, the study found that the younger half of Generation Alpha (age 8 and under) averages roughly the same amount of active screentime as the older half (ages 9 - 16), about 70 minutes per day. Parents recognize that kids are likely to get more out of interactive screentime than passive.

"My daughter and I recently used an educational app together to explore a fun science activity," wrote one parent in the study. "She was fully engaged, asking questions and experimenting along the way, and I was able to guide her while also learning a few things myself. It turned screentime into a meaningful bonding experience, combining fun, learning and quality time together."

The study also found that other than TV shows and movies, games are now the top way young kids learn about new characters, with interactive screentime minting more new young fans than toys, the internet and books. According to Lingokids, which includes games with a wide variety of characters from many of the largest children's franchises, 59% of kids asked to watch a character's show or movie after encountering that character on the Lingokids platform and 14% of kids discovered new characters for the first time through Lingokids.

"By 2028, the old categories — 'educational app' versus 'entertainment app' — won't make sense anymore," said Mikael Journo, COO & CMO of Lingokids. "Kids don't distinguish between fun and learning, and the best platforms won't either. The winners will be platforms where kids finish 80% of the activities they start — not because they're forced to, but because the content is that good."

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Ligokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids