More Than Half of Parents Now Ask Their Kids for Tech Support

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data shows that even very young kids — ages 2-8 — are quite helpful to their parents in navigating technology. The finding comes from the 2026 Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children.

The Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids found that young children are surprisingly helpful with tech support for their parents.

More than half the parents surveyed for the report said they've asked their child for help with technology. Of those, only about 1 in 6 said their kids weren't able to help. That success rate is very impressive given that the study does not include teens and older kids and is based on surveys of 2,000 U.S. parents of kids ages 2-8.

Have you asked your kid for help with technology?

Yes, and they were helpful - 45.9%

Yes, but they weren't able to help - 6.5%

No - 47.6%

The data reflects a broader pattern in how early kids are engaging with technology. Kids ages 2 to 8 already spend as much time playing online games as kids ages 9 to 16 — an average of about 70 minutes a day for both groups — suggesting that comfort with devices and apps takes hold well before the tween years typically associated with tech independence.

"There's an opportunity for parents to lean into their kids' growing tech fluency to create family bonding around technology," said Cristóbal Viedma, founder and CEO of Lingokids. "The majority of parents already say screentime is part of their daily routine and that screentime can be quality time. Household tech troubleshooting can be one more place where kids and parents use technology as a jumping off point for positive interaction."

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids