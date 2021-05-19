9 Steps for Building Strong Franchisee Relationships from Modernize.com

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com, a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, releases tips on how to build strong relationships with franchisees in a new Built Better podcast featuring insights from Mark Dawson, COO of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. Chris Pallatroni, Modernize's co-founder and podcast host, highlights important steps franchisors can take including:

1. Create a franchise leadership team. This can allow franchisors to keep their finger on the pulse of the business, while giving franchisees the opportunity to learn best practices and keep abreast of high-level strategic initiatives.

2. Provide education for new franchisees. Whether new franchisees are former independent contractors or entrepreneurs, providing education for the first six months can help set them up for success working under the franchise's brand by learning its unique systems and operations.

3. Offer franchise business consultants. Consultants can regularly work with franchisees individually to provide advice on various issues such as recruiting, training team members, marketing, and increasing their revenues.

4. Encourage questions. Whether questions relate to building their individual business or inquiries about the whole franchise system, it's important to encourage franchisees to ask these questions and demonstrate a willingness to deliver the answers they need—even if it takes time and research.

5. Promote honesty and integrity. Trust is the cornerstone of a good relationship with franchisees, and the way for franchisors to build it is by consistently demonstrating they are trustworthy.

6. Adopt a servant leadership approach. Be available to take calls, provide constructive feedback, and be willing to make sacrifices for the good of the team.

7. Engage in respectful conflict resolution. It's normal to have disagreements in any business relationship, but it's important for franchisors to create an environment that encourages problem solving in a respectful way.

8. Practice good listening. While franchisors may have expertise running a successful business, they need to be mindful that franchisees have their own individual concerns and areas of knowledge. To make the relationship work, franchisors should listen carefully to determine how to help franchisees with their unique problems.

9. Encourage franchisee networking. This can help franchisees create a community where they can discuss their challenges, thus strengthening the bond they have with each other and with the franchisor.

"The franchisor-franchisee relationship can be a rewarding and profitable one—but in order to reap the benefits, this relationship needs to be nurtured," explains Pallatroni. "The power of franchises comes from the strong reputation they build in the community, and at the heart of that reputation is the support that comes from their franchisors."

Listen to the full podcast on Spotify, Building a National Brand With Successful Communication: One Hour Heating & Air or Apple, https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/built-better/id1530034646.

Pallatroni is available to elaborate on best practices for building robust relationships with franchisees.

About Modernize.com

For more than 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

