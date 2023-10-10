9 Story Media Group Unveils First Branded Channel on YouTube and FAST, as well as New Partnership with Cineverse

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 Story Media Group is pleased to announce the launch of a new 9 Story hub channel on YouTube, and plans for its first branded FAST channel through a partnership with Cineverse. The channels feature fresh new kid-friendly 9 Story branding with a playful '9' mascot and offer some of the company's most iconic children's programming. The YouTube channel is now available with FAST channels expected to launch in 2024. 9 Story's award-winning digital team currently manages over 100 brands across 90 YouTube channels in as many as 16 languages. The new hub channel marks the company's continued expansion across digital platforms.

The 9 Story channel includes 7 seasons each of classic series Barney and Friends and Garfield and Friends, along with multiple seasons of Angelina Ballerina, and Guess How Much I Love You, along with newer shows featuring popular influencers like Let's Game and Challenge Dan with DanTDM and Andy and the Band with Andy Day. The channel offers a wide selection of trusted animated and live-action programming and almost 1400 half-hours of content.

"With our robust library of top kids' brands, and a long history of distributing across all major digital platforms, this is the perfect time to launch our first 9 Story hub channel," said Natalie Osborne, Chief Strategy Officer. "It's exciting to see 9 Story become a home that kids and families can trust for quality entertainment."

The expansion also includes a deal with Cineverse, a global streaming technology and entertainment company, to bring the 9 Story hub into the FAST channel space.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cineverse to bring 9 Story's first branded FAST channel to market," said Elianne Friend, VP Digital & Distribution for 9 Story Media Group. "FAST channels are an important part of our digital growth strategy and we're excited to expand our audience and offer access to our rich catalog."

"These legendary properties are ideal for the streaming market, where cross-generational viewers want to revisit and indulge in their all-time favorite characters. It also allows Cineverse to meet the needs of audiences and platform partners through our expanding focus on premium content brands with established fan bases," said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cineverse. 

About 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer, and distributor of kids and family-focused intellectual property. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, and Blue's Clues & You. The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International based in Dublin, represents 4,400 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. 9 Story's Creative Affairs Group creates, develops and produces award-winning branded properties using groundbreaking formative research. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, New York and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs over 1000 creative and corporate staff. www.9story.com 

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com

