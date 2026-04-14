9 STRAP Secures Multi-Shark Deal from Daniel Lubetzky, Rashaun Williams, Kevin O'Leary, and Kendra Scott on ABC's Shark Tank

Breakout sports performance brand lands first four-Shark deal of Season 17

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 STRAP, the sports performance brand transforming how athletes train and play, appeared on Shark Tank and landing an $800,000 strategic investment from Daniel Lubetzky, Rashaun Williams, Kevin O'Leary, and Kendra Scott.

During the episode, founders Ryan and Alyson Vaughn showcased 9 STRAP's patented technology, designed to improve swing mechanics while reducing injury risk across sports including baseball, softball, golf, and pickleball. The product keeps an athlete's hands connected throughout the swing, reinforcing proper form, increasing bat speed, and helping prevent swing related injuries.

9 STRAP was founded by Ryan Vaughn, an athlete who grew up in a baseball-focused community in Yucaipa, California, where early exposure to the game shaped his understanding of swing mechanics and injury challenges. What began as a solution to correct common swing flaws and protect players from injury evolved into a patented, game-ready product now used by tens of thousands of athletes.

Today, 9 STRAP has gained traction with more than 50,000 players and a rapidly growing base of athletes, coaches, and parents who value its simple, effective design and performance benefits. The product's ability to "lock" hands into the correct palm-up/palm-down position helps eliminate common issues like rolling over the bat while improving consistency and control.

"Stepping into the Tank was an incredible experience, and we're beyond grateful to partner with this group of Sharks," said Ryan Vaughn, co-founder of 9 STRAP. "Each brings a unique perspective across consumer, retail, brand-building, and scaling businesses, which will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth."

With the backing of Lubetzky, Williams, O'Leary, and Scott, 9 STRAP plans to accelerate product innovation, expand into new sports categories, and scale distribution across e-commerce and retail channels.

9 STRAP products retail for $40-$115 on 9strap.com.

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About 9 STRAP

9 STRAP is a sports performance company focused on helping athletes improve mechanics and reduce injury risk through simple, effective solutions. Founded by Ryan Vaughn, the company's patented technology was developed from firsthand experience in competitive baseball and is now used by athletes across baseball, softball, golf, and other rotational sports. By keeping hands connected throughout the swing, 9 STRAP enhances control, consistency, and power while promoting safer movement patterns.

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SOURCE 9 STRAP Technology