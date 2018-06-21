"Minnesota is a top summer vacation destination, and the season accounts for 37% of state travel expenditures," said John Edman, director/CEO of Explore Minnesota. "With our summer weather and abundance of outdoor activities and events, there are thousands of ways to explore the state to make memories found #OnlyinMN."

Explore Minnesota can help plan trips at 888-VISITMN, or via live chat, email and online travel resources at exploreminnesota.com.

About Explore Minnesota

As the state's tourism promotion office, Explore Minnesota works to inspire consumers and facilitate travel to and within Minnesota. Tourism is a $15.0 billion industry in Minnesota, a key sector of the state's economy. Minnesota welcomes more than 70 million domestic and international travelers annually.

Media contacts:

Alyssa Hayes, Explore Minnesota, 651-757-1857, alyssa.hayes@state.mn.us

Megan Anderson, Bellmont Partners, 612-255-1118, megan@bellmontpartners.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-things-to-do-in-minnesota-this-summer-300669453.html

SOURCE Explore Minnesota Tourism

Related Links

www.exploreminnesota.com

