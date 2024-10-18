9-TIME OLYMPIC MEDALIST RYAN MURPHY AND FAMILY OPEN GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL LOCATION IN FLORIDA

Founded by parents, for parents with their proprietary curriculum, The Science of SwimPlay®, Goldfish Swim School teaches water safety and swimming to children from 4 months to 12-years-old through the science-backed practice of guided play. The new swim school offers a 90° heated indoor swimming pool, air-conditioned viewing facility, state-of-the-art water purification, private space for parties and events, private changing rooms, hair and swimsuit drying stations, and more.

"I have led and observed countless swim lessons throughout my career, and the curriculum and culture that Goldfish Swim School offers is second to none," Ryan Murphy said. "My family is proud to own this new school to spread the importance of safe swimming and water safety in our hometown. I can't wait for my own little girl to start her swim lesson experience at Goldfish!"

Recent CDC reports indicate drownings are on the rise for the first time in decades, with Florida ranking one of the highest in the nation for unintentional drowning deaths of children. As the first franchise location in Northeast Florida, Goldfish Swim School – Saint Johns is a welcome addition to the community and crucial efforts to improve water safety, with research showing formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

Goldfish Swim School – Saint Johns offers five class categories, divided by age and intensity: Mini, Junior, Glider, Pro and Swim Force. Most group classes have a ratio of four students per instructor, with a parent, grandparent, or guardian joining their little swimmer in the water at the Mini Class level. All classes are staffed by highly trained and trustworthy personnel. For additional safety measures, all lessons are also overseen by a lifeguard and a deck supervisor.

"Swim lessons are more important than ever, especially in Florida where we are surrounded by water," said Katy Murphy. "We are honored to introduce a life-saving skill to children across Northeast Florida through an interactive, safe environment that makes our students excited to come to swim lessons."

"We are excited to celebrate the opening of Goldfish Swim School - Saint Johns with Ryan Murphy and his family," said Chris McCuiston, CEO & co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC. "As an ambassador for Goldfish Swim School, Ryan has long-shared our mission to provide crucial water safety education and swim lessons to help keep kids and families safer in and around water. We are honored to welcome him further into the Goldfish Family with the opening of our newest franchise location."

Ryan Murphy has been a longtime advocate for water safety, working to improve water safety awareness as an ambassador for Goldfish Swim School, increase access to swim lessons with the USA Swimming Foundation, and as an ambassador for Speedo since 2017.

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 170 schools in over 30 states and Canada, with an additional 160+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for eight consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top Brand to Buy in 2024 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2024.

