ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling Author, Social Entrepreneur and Youth Influencer, 9-year-old Nicholas Buamah has recently become one of the youngest Executive Producers and Recording Artists registered with BMI. For Black History Month, Buamah will be releasing his first self-funded musical project on February 14, 2021 called "On the Clock," a multi-artist hip-hop collaboration that brings youthful positivity to the topics of social justice, kid empowerment, and personal affirmation.

9-Year-Old BMI Executive Producer and Recording Artist Honors Victims of Social Injustices in Youth Empowerment Project

Featuring 40 inspirational kids including 8 of the countries youngest business owners and entrepreneurs, "On the Clock" highlights and exalts black youth as bosses, kings and queens. Nicholas partnered with top moguls within the industry to bring this vision of youth empowerment into fruition. With the lyrical genius of South Bend artist, "Million" and an authentic call to action by Nicholas, the song encourages and equips youth with the inspiration and vision that they can achieve even beyond their dreams and that their dreams can ultimately change the world.

Nicholas is committing a portion of the proceeds to build a community library in Ghana through his nonprofit Books Without Borders, Inc. On February 14th, the song track will be available on all major streaming platforms and the music video will be released on Nicholas' YouTube channel

