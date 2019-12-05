90+ Cellars and Ski Vermont Team Up on Second Annual Cabernet Sauvignon

"With overwhelming excitement and support for our first 90+ Cellars SKI VERMONT Cabernet Sauvignon, we were able to raise nearly seven thousand dollars last year for our scholarship program," said Molly Mahar, president of Ski Vermont. "Collaborating again this year with 90+ Cellars, a fellow New England-based company, was an easy decision. We look forward to another successful release and to helping more future leaders in our industry on their paths to career success."

This year's release is the newest vintage of the same delicious Cabernet Sauvignon from California, a full-bodied red with hints of vanilla, dark chocolate, blackberry and warm oak spices, making it the perfect wine to cozy up with after a day on the slopes. The label features artwork from one of Ski Vermont's official posters and encapsulates the feeling of watching the sun set over Vermont's beautiful mountain ranges while squeezing in one last run.

90+ Cellars SKI VERMONT Cabernet Sauvignon has a suggested price of $14.99 and will be available at select retailers across Vermont this winter.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage Company is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Mija Sangria, Iron Side Cellars and Magic Door. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by partnering with top wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers often at a fraction of the original source price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America. For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com. Download images of 90+ Cellars here.

About Ski Vermont (Vermont Ski Areas Association)

Ski Vermont is a proud ambassador of the thriving winter tourism industry in Vermont, where the legislature has designated skiing and snowboarding as the official state sports. Vermont is the #1 ski state in the east and reigns supreme in snowmaking quality and coverage, variety of terrain and historical impact on the sports of skiing and snowboarding - making it one of the most significant ski and ride destinations in the world. Ski Vermont's mission is to help create a legislative, economic and social environment in which the state's ski areas can grow and prosper. For the latest updates, conditions and events, visit skivermont.com and follow Ski Vermont on Facebook (www.facebook.com/skivermont), Twitter (@Ski_Vermont) and Instagram (@ski_vt).

