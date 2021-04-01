90+ Cellars Announces Release of Prosecco Rosé as One of the First in New Category

The 90+ Cellars Extra Dry Prosecco Rosé's blend of Glera and Pinot Noir brings forward notes of red currants, apple blossom, and rose, followed by bright citrus and ripe strawberries on the palate. A secondary fermentation in steel tanks develops long-lasting bubbles that shape this wine's signature effervescence. With its light, refreshing, and easy-drinking demeanor, this marriage of Prosecco and rosé comes just in time for warm weather sipping.

Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé joins 90+ Cellars' growing selection of sparkling wines in every shade, including the brand's best-selling Prosecco, Moscato d'Asti, Lambrusco, and Reserve Prosecco Superiore.

"When the Prosecco DOC guidelines changed, we couldn't wait to get our hands on the first-ever vintage of Prosecco Rosé," said Brett Vankoski, Wine Director, 90+ Cellars. "This exciting bubbly is one of the most affordable Prosecco Rosés available right now and is expertly crafted by the same team that makes Lot 50 Prosecco (our #1 wine), so we're confident this will be love at first sip."

Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé has an SRP of $11.99 and is available in retail locations across a dozen states and nationwide on ninetypluscellars.com. For more news and information, follow 90+ Cellars on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side, Mija Sangria, Tequila Zarpado, Steel Dust Vodka and Wheel Horse Whiskey. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries-old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. The company is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020). For more information, visit latitudebeverage.com.

