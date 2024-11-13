90+ CELLARS LAUNCHES NON-ALCOHOLIC SPARKLING WINES

The wines, a Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Rosé, are made using traditional winemaking methods. To finish the wines, the alcohol is removed through reverse osmosis, a technique designed to preserve the aromas and flavors, resulting in fresh, fruit-forward wines. The two sparkling varieties are low in calorie as well as sugar, and are offered at an accessible price point of $12 per bottle.

"Whether you're dabbling in the 'sober curious' movement, or abstaining from alcohol entirely, we want to ensure 90+ Cellars has a product to fit your lifestyle," said Alexandra Shaughnessy, Wine Director at 90+ Cellars. "Making wine accessible to everyone is in our DNA and it starts with listening to our customers, who nowadays are turning to alcohol alternatives more often."

With less than 0.5 percent alc/vol and only 25 calories per serving, 90+ Cellars' non-alcoholic sparkling wines offer all the bubbly vibes and crisp flavors you'd crave from the classic. In keeping with the brand's unique business model, the wines are sourced from a highly acclaimed winery partner in the South of France. The Brut is made from Souvignier Gris grapes and has notes of citrus, stone fruit and honeysuckle. The Rosé is made from Grenache grapes and has notes of strawberries and raspberries.

"Drinking culture, especially in younger generations, is changing," Shaughnessy added. "And while the low abv/no alcohol market has been predominantly owned by the beer industry, nonalcoholic wines are gaining popularity, and are expected to rise 7 percent globally through 2027. This growing interest, in addition to the meteoric rise in sparkling wine consumption in recent years, makes us believe this is the perfect time to enter the market with delicious, everyday-priced dealcoholized sparkling wines."

90+ Cellars' non-alcoholic Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Rosé have an SRP of $12 and will be available for purchase online nationally and on the shelves in over 15 markets across the U.S., including Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin. For more information and to purchase online, visit ninetypluscellars.com and follow @90pluscellars on Instagram.

About 90+ Cellars

Founded in 2009 with the mission to make great wine more accessible to everyone, 90+ Cellars is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the country and top five premium/super premium wine brands in the Northeast. By partnering with highly rated wineries, avoiding the expenses of owning vineyards, and curating a global collection of top-notch wines, they make it easier to find, buy, and enjoy the best bottle, every time. For more information, visit www.ninetypluscellars.com

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a growing portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side, Mija Sangria, Steel 43 Vodka, Tequila Zarpado and Wheel Horse Whiskey. Across these brands the company offers a highly curated, global selection of products, delivers exceptional value and makes it easier for consumers to enjoy great wine and spirits at great prices. For more information, visit www.latitudebeverage.com.

