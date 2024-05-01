90+ CELLARS RELAUNCHES BOSTON ROSÉ & ANNOUNCES 10TH ANNIVERSARY ROSÉ CRUISE

Special Release Rosé Celebrates the City of Boston, Returns in Honor of 10th Annual Boston Rosé Cruise

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 90+ Cellars ( www.ninetypluscellars.com ), launched in 2009 by Boston-based wine and spirits company Latitude Beverage, today announced the relaunch of their limited-edition Boston Rosé. This years' vintage is the fifth edition of the wine, making its return in honor of the brand's 10th anniversary Rosé Cruise, which will set sail on June 22nd.

"I started 90+ Cellars in Boston, and we have always called this area our home," says Kevin Mehra, CEO of Latitude Beverage. "Although the brand has become nationally distributed, we've always found ways to celebrate our city. This year, with the 10th Anniversary of our Boston Rose Cruise, we thought it was the right time to bring back Boston Rose after a 3-year hiatus."

The Boston Rosé wine comes from the Languedoc region of France, and is made from a classic blend of Grenache and Cinsault. This quintessential Southern French rosé is influenced by the Mediterranean and makes for a great summer sipper. The label artwork was created by local area artist Amanda Williams Galvin and features a creative take on the Boston city skyline. Galvin has been designing the label artwork for this limited edition wine since the first vintage. In celebration of the new release, all five designs will be available for purchase as posters on the 90+ Cellars website.

"It's always been one of our goals at 90+ Cellars to introduce more people to great wine," says Mehra. "It may be hard to believe, but when we launched the Boston Rosé Cruise in 2012, rosé was just a fledgling wine category in the US. Of course, pop culture found rosé shortly thereafter and everybody came on board. But we like to think 90+ Cellars has played a small role in catapulting pink wine into the forefront."

The 10th Annual Rosé on the Water cruise will be hosted on June 22nd on board the Spirit of Boston. A two and half hour sail in the city's historic harbor, the cruise promises an afternoon filled with music, food and 90+ Cellars rosé, including the new Boston Rosé. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their finest pink attire as they kick off the summer season. Early-bird tickets are available starting today for $100. For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit www.eventbrite.com/Roseonthewater .

The fifth edition Boston Rosé wine is available now at retail stores throughout Massachusetts. The SRP is $14.99 and is also available in limited quantities at ninetypluscellars.com. For additional information on Boston Rosé, the rosé cruise and to purchase the collectable artwork, please visit www.ninetypluscellars.com/boston

