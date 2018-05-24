90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

THE SPACE

Spanning nearly 5,000 square feet, 90 NINETY Bar + Grill is welcoming, upbeat and comfortable. The space includes a stunningly detailed deluxe bar, cozy lounge space, main dining room accented by a stage for live musical performances, 14-seat private dining room and an outdoor patio with seating for both dining and relaxing. The venue is conveniently located off the casino floor with easy access from the property's north entrance.

The design showcases an eclectic blend of both vintage and modern elements. Exposed filament lights and shimmering brass chain structures highlight the bar overhead. The walls are adorned with a mix of whitewashed brick and rough-sawn planking, and an authentic collection of neon signage from the legendary Stardust Resort and Casino adds a nostalgic twist. An impressive array of 14 large-screen televisions are stationed throughout the bar and restaurant, creating a vibrant space to catch the action.

Live music is offered Thursday through Saturday starting at 8 p.m., featuring rotating local entertainers. When there isn't live entertainment, high-energy and familiar classic rock and adult contemporary recordings play in the restaurant and on the patio.

THE CUISINE

Fusing seasonal ingredients and modern flavors, 90 NINETY Bar + Grill features an approachable menu of mainstream and internationally recognizable favorites, as well as unique dishes. The menu offers a wide range of tasty appetizers like the Giant Pretzel with ale house cheese fondue; Baja Rock Shrimp with Dos Equis beer batter; and Chicken Lettuce Wraps with tofu, crisp water chestnuts and fresh green onions.

The dinner menu includes fresh dough pizzas, entrée salads, classic grilled sandwiches, popular plates ranging from seafood to steak and ribs, and legendary 10-oz. burgers crafted with a blend of chuck and brisket, all served on butter-griddled potato buns. The menu also showcases regional specialties such as the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich with spicy sweet slaw and pimento cheese; and Shrimp Jambalaya Pasta with Andouille sausage and sweet peppers. Numerous gluten-free and vegan options are also featured.

THE DRINKS

A creative drink menu highlights classic and unique handcrafted cocktails and martinis ranging from the Old Fashioned; Classic Manhattan; and 1893, made with Tito's Vodka, 1893 Ginger Cola, fresh lime juice and rhubarb bitters; to the Chai Peanut Butter Martini; and Strawberry Lemonade. Classic Tiki Cocktails and a "Fun in the Sun" drink list features signatures like Stardust, made with Viniq Purple Orgeat topped with soda water; and Fishy Fishy, made with Tito's Vodka, Malibu Rum, peach puree, Blue Curacao, topped with Mist Twist and Swedish Fish.

A quality selection of craft, domestic and imported brews will always be included among the 24 brews on tap. Thirty bottle selections will offer national, local and regional favorites, exclusive special selections, and house brew from sister restaurant and award-winning downtown brewery, Triple 7 Restaurant and Mircrobrewery at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.

SOCIAL HOURS:

Early and late social hours take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close, offering an active patio and bar scene. Menus offer affordably priced food and drink selections from $3 to $8. Kicking off the late social hour each night will be a fun and interactive spinning wheel that offers guests a randomly selected additional drink special to enjoy.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill offers dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. The venue is closed on Monday and Tuesday. For more information visit: Suncoast Hotel and Casino or call (702) 636-7111.

About Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Located at the corner of Alta Drive and South Rampart Boulevard, Suncoast Hotel and Casino features ten restaurants, a 16-screen movie theater, a 600-seat bingo room, a 500-seat state-of-the-art showroom and an 80,000-square-foot casino. For further information, visit www.suncoastcasino.com, on Facebook, and Twitter. Suncoast Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

