90% of Patients Can't Use Inhalers Correctly, Digital Inhaler CapMedic Receives FDA Clearance to Change That

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita Labs, a respiratory technologies company, announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for CapMedic, world's first interactive digital inhaler sensor for asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other pulmonary conditions.

CapMedic's interactive interface helps patients as young as 5 years of age to use inhalers correctly. CapMedic's friendly design makes it fun to use inhalers properly, measure lung health and track trends on smartphone.

CapMedic is the fusion of digital technology with traditional Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) that guides patients with engaging live audio-visual cues to help them use inhalers correctly and regularly, crucial for effective therapy and avoiding flare-ups. It is also the only FDA-cleared wireless technology that empowers users to track the progression of their lung health through an in-built spirometer.

"Decades of studies have shown that almost 90% of patients are unable to use MDIs correctly – a result of their complex, multi-step usage requirements. The Cognita team has conducted drug deposition studies showing a tenfold improvement in the delivery of medication from just 4-5% to 45% when inhalers are used correctly," said Rajoshi Biswas, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder at Cognita Labs. "Getting an effective daily dose means patients are more likely to avoid costly, life-threatening hospitalizations."

CapMedic, with its AI-powered sensor technology, provides precisely timed step-by-step interactive cues to break down complex steps such as correct coordination and deep inhalation and easy-to-forget steps like shaking the inhaler and upright positioning.

CapMedic is dual-purpose – it also assists with disease management through its spirometer, measuring lung parameters Forced Expiratory Volume in one second (FEV1) and Peak Expiratory Flow (PEF). The medication and lung function data can be transferred to the CapMedic smartphone app, empowering patients to actively engage in managing their condition and enabling Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for providers.

Dr. Chris Landon, a pediatric pulmonologist, is piloting the device at the Pediatric Diagnostic Center in Ventura, CA.

"We've never really known if our patients are getting the medication they need at home because many of them struggle to use inhalers correctly. Patients travel hundreds of miles for consultation, or go off to school," said Dr. Landon. "CapMedic brings us the data we didn't have before. We have seen our little patients, and our big ones, loving the sounds and lights of CapMedic while improving their technique. Parents synchronize lung function and medication data with their smartphone app which gives us a snapshot of their compliance remotely."

The consumer-friendly device can be attached to VENTOLIN®, PROAIR®, SYMBICORT ®, Advair®, FLOVENT®, DULERA®, Proventil® Asmanex®, Xopenex®, Alvesco®, and Atrovent®.

"Our goal with CapMedic is to make inhalers fun and easy to use while allowing patients to build good inhaler use habits and better manage their respiratory conditions," added Dr. Biswas.

For more information, please visit https://www.capmedicinhaler.com/, follow on Twitter @CapMedicInhaler, Facebook @CapMedicInhaler, LinkedIn @CognitaLabs.

For media inquiries, please contact Gaurav Patel at 949-266-4083 or 233030@email4pr.com

About Cognita Labs, LLC

Cognita Labs is a medical tech startup on a mission to simplifying pulmonary care by breakthrough innovations. Cognita's ecosystem of patient-friendly products provide novel solutions for screening, diagnosis, and drug administration to ease patients' lives while providing physicians with tools to better manage patients for the continuum of care.

SOURCE Cognita Labs, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cognitalabs.com

