90% of Senior Managers Expect AI to Boost UX Investment Returns as Discipline Achieves Strategic Status

OCTO's 2026 UX Outlook Reveals User Experience Has Evolved from Cost Center to Growth Engine in AI-Driven Business Landscape

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and LYON, France, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCTO , a leader in design-driven business transformation, today released its 2026 Economics of UX in an AI-Driven World Outlook , revealing how artificial intelligence is amplifying rather than replacing human creativity in user experience design. Based on a survey of 500 senior managers with visibility into corporate design and UX plans, the report reveals that UX has undergone a fundamental transformation from a support function to a recognized driver of measurable business outcomes.

The research reveals that over half (54%) of senior managers now view UX as a critical driver of business outcomes, representing a dramatic shift, with only 11% saying it's still just a "nice-to-have." This strategic elevation aligns with the widespread adoption of AI, as 90% of respondents anticipate that artificial intelligence will enhance returns on UX investments within the next two years.

"UX has crossed the threshold from cost center to value creator, achieving the kind of strategic recognition that took marketing decades to establish," said Justin Sirotin, Founder and CEO of OCTO. "What's particularly compelling is that AI isn't automating designers out of existence; it's creating more opportunities for designers by accelerating research analysis, streamlining workflows, and enabling more sophisticated experimentation at scale. Companies that get this right will have a major competitive advantage."

Key findings from the 2026 outlook include:

UX Achieves Recession-Resistant Status: Despite facing market uncertainty, 55% of organizations prioritize and protect their UX budgets, while other functions face budget cuts. Over the past three years, 89% report growth in UX's role in the organization, with 35% describing the expansion as significant.

AI Becomes a UX Force Multiplier: Among organizations already using AI in UX processes, 83% report an accelerated pace and scale of innovation. The most common AI applications are user research analysis (47%), AI-assisted UI layout and code generation (46%), and UX writing assistance (46%).

Executive Access Drives Strategic Influence: Nearly three in ten (29%) senior UX leaders report directly to the CEO within their organization, according to respondents, with another 22% reporting to Chief Design Officers. This executive access translates into AI strategy involvement, as 76% of organizations position UX as either a critical enabler or core driver of AI innovation.

"The window for treating UX as a support function has closed," Sirotin added. "As AI handles routine tasks, human practitioners must migrate toward higher-value strategic activities. The convergence of executive access, AI capabilities, and market recognition creates a unique transformation opportunity for organizations ready to embrace UX as a competitive lever."

View the full 2026 Economics of UX in an AI-Driven World Outlook here .

