90 Percent of Enlivant Employees and Residents Vaccinated Against Covid-19

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant, one of the largest senior living operators in the United States with 216 communities across 26 states, announces today that its 'Together We Can Do It' campaign encouraging all employees to get vaccinated has successfully immunized more than 90 percent of workers and residents against Covid-19.

"Our company's purpose and culture are built on the safety and well-being of our people and one of our top goals was to vaccinate all eligible employees and residents. Without a doubt, vaccinations are the most effective way we can protect our Enlivant family and now we can confidently say that our communities are among the most protected against Covid-19 in assisted living and memory care," said Enlivant CEO Dan Guill.

Enlivant's leaders throughout the organization have led by example and received vaccinations while educating employees, residents and residents' family members about the benefits and facts of immunization.

"I continue to be grateful for the countless stories of how our employees are living our purpose and building trust in every interaction. We recognize all our diligent employees and congratulate them on driving this effort. Our employees invested in their health and safety which in turn promotes the health and safety of our residents. We are now celebrating, 'Together, We Did It!'" said Guill.

Going forward, Enlivant employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to the extent permitted under applicable state and Federal law.

With nearly 40-years as pioneers in the assisted living industry, Enlivant and its subsidiaries operate 216 senior living communities across 26 states. At Enlivant, we are in the business of enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities. With nearly 6,000 employees, the company strives to help residents maintain their well-being and engage with the things they care most about. Learn more at www.enlivant.com

