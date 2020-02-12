90% SOLD in one day. 5 Direct Waterfront Lots Remain. The best waterfront land buying opportunity in South Padre Island/Port Isabel is running out!
Feb 12, 2020, 08:37 ET
PORT ISABEL, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Companies, a leader in premium residential property development, announces that 90% of the homesites at Pirates Cove Marina Community SOLD during a one-day liquidation on Saturday. Five direct dockable waterfront homesites remain in this private, gated, deep water coastal community, minutes by boat to the Gulf of Mexico and Laguna Madre. The waterfront liquidation continues, while properties remain. Sold first come, first serve, this incredible land-buying opportunity will not last!
"The original developer spared no expense on this community. Infrastructure and seawall are 100% complete. This is a rare opportunity to acquire high quality waterfront property below the cost of development in the most desirable coastal destination in Texas," says Jon Riley, Project Manager. "It is extremely rare to find deep water like this, accommodating boats up to 55 feet, in South Padre Island and Port Isabel. Boaters and those familiar with this area really recognize the value and special opportunity here."
While inventory remains, a direct dockable waterfront homesite that was originally $246,600, is now available for just $129,900. There is no time limit to build, choose your own builder, and excellent financing is available with low down payment.
For more information and directions to Pirates Cove, visit www.piratescovetexas.com or call (877) 550-3735.
Contact Information:
Patten Companies
Visit: piratescovetexas.com
Phone: (877) 550-3735
Email: PiratesCove@PattenCo.com
SOURCE Patten Companies
Share this article