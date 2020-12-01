900%™ PPC Placement Bidding App -- The Seller's Front End for Amazon's AI Back End

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 900 Percent LLC today introduced its new, single-purpose eponymous application—900%™—a PPC placement bidding application that fully leverages the deep learning of Amazon AI to increase sellers' sponsored products ad revenue while simultaneously lowering ACoS.

With 900%™ placement bidding is fully guided by Amazon AI. The seller only needs to set the ACoS target and input a campaign placement history report. 900%™ determines the placement accelerators and the base bid, which allows the Amazon AI algorithm to automatically bid within these parameters.

Using 900%™ requires no training and no API is needed. The user simply cuts and pastes a campaign placement report into 900%™. The application instantly returns the base bid and Top of Search and Product Pages accelerators. The seller then enters the accelerators and base bid values in the campaign on Seller Central.

As to the reason for Amazon adding placement bidding accelerators in January 2019, John Patton, founder of 900 Percent LLC, said, "I think Amazon wanted sellers to place more reliance on Amazon AI, which is extremely valuable deep learning software. With the new accelerators, sellers can now fully leverage Amazon AI. Not only does Amazon AI with the new accelerators make advertising more profitable for sellers it creates a better customer experience."

Fully leveraging Amazon AI allows both very high competitive bidding while maintaining ultra-low base bids. The result is very profitable advertising. Sellers find that the ultra-low base bids on Rest of Search placements often pay for entire campaign.

"My guess," Patton added, "is that Amazon also created the adjust bids by placement function to eliminate the API load—and seller expense—of bid discovery on Amazon servers by 3rd Party PPC bidding software. PPC bidding algorithms are fairly crude when compared to Amazon AI. Yet, I think most users were unable to understand how to properly use the new Amazon AI function. 900%™ is the needed front end for the Amazon AI back end."

Over time, 900%™ gradually adjusts the base bids and accelerators, to the actual performance of Amazon AI and market conditions. The result is a gradual increase in ad sales as a proportion of overall sales as the user's target ACoS is approached. Often there is a relative decrease in ACoS.

900%™ is a downloadable desktop application available for Windows and Mac. It is licensed for $9.99 per month with no contract.

900%™ is a seller's front end to Amazon's AI back end. There is an optimal money-making bid for every campaign placement—900%™ helps sellers find it.

Visit www.900percent.com for more information.

List of Articles on How and Why 900% Works:

https://900percent.com/about

