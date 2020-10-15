908 Devices Announces New Additions to Its Executive Team

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the appointment of two Vice Presidents to its executive team, including Maura Fitzpatrick as the Vice President of Product Management and Marketing; and Kevin McCallion as the Vice President of Production and New Product Introduction. These two new executives will bring best-in-class leadership to their respective functions and continue the company's track record of introducing innovative devices for commercial and government customers to employ at the point-of-need.

"Maura and Kevin are unique and thoughtful additions to our bench of leaders as we continue to scale our business and position the company for the future," said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-Founder of 908 Devices. "Both Maura and Kevin have extensive experience managing teams focused on bringing innovative products into the market, and I am confident their expertise will be impactful."

Maura Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing

Maura is responsible for long-term roadmaps and strategic prioritization of new product opportunities across 908 Devices' full portfolio. Maura will lead the Product Management and Marketing teams and have ownership for product strategy, product roadmaps, marketing, communications and commercialization. She is a passionate product and marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience in accelerating product development and creating new markets for organic growth. Most recently Maura served as the Vice President of Product Management at Waters Corporation, a company in the life sciences market specializing in liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and informatics. Maura brings to 908 Devices a broad background in analytical instrumentation across multiple markets including life science, forensics, photonics, semiconductor, and industrial sectors for global companies such as Waters, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ahura Scientific and General Electric. Maura earned a BS in Chemistry from Merrimack College and an AS in Marketing from Johnson and Wales University.

Kevin McCallion, Vice President of Production and New Product Introduction

Kevin is responsible for overseeing the production of 908 Devices' purpose-built handheld and dedicated desktop devices, while driving the transfer to manufacturing and scale-up of new products. Kevin joined 908 Devices in 2013 and was previously the Director of Component Engineering. Prior to 908 Devices, he served as VP of Engineering for TeraDiode, a developer of compact, high efficiency laser sources, and was the Director of Engineering at Finisar Corp, a high-volume telecom manufacturer. He was also a Co-Founder and VP of Product Development at Azna LLC, implementing novel, high-speed lasers for long haul communications. He received a BEng (1st Hons), MSc and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering and Optoelectronics from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. Kevin is an inventor on more than 30 U.S. patents and is an author on numerous technical publications.

About 908 Devices

We make point-of-need-devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint desktop analyzers. These uncomplicated purpose-built devices provide users with the power to redefine their workflows by getting actionable answers at the point of need. Our devices are being used for critical applications across the globe in life science research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where we research, design and manufacture innovative products that bring together high-pressure mass spectrometry™ (HPMS), microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.908devices.com.

