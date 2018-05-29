908 Devices Bolsters Life Science Leadership, Welcomes Nicolas Barthelemy to Board of Directors

Nicolas currently serves on the Board of Directors at Repligen, Fluidigm, Genewiz and Biocare Medical, and is a prior member of Avantor's and Essen Bioscience's Boards. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Biotheranostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company he successfully spun off from bioMérieux and recapitalized. Under his leadership, he raised $32M in capital, doubled the company's revenue to $25M, and accelerated its growth rate 4X. Before joining Biotheranostics, Nicolas held positions of Chief Commercial Officer, President of the Cell Systems Division, and other senior executive roles at Life Technologies (formerly Invitrogen) until its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific. In these positions, he made key contributions to the company's rapid $700M to $4B revenue growth over 9 years. For his contributions at Life Technologies, he received the CEO Life Award. Nicolas also brings extensive M&A experience to 908 Devices with involvement in more than 25 acquisitions and divestitures to date.

"The breadth and depth of Nicolas' expertise in the research, clinical and bioprocessing markets and his strong background in global commercialization strategy strengthens our life science leadership exponentially," said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and co-founder of 908 Devices. "We are thrilled to have him join our Board and help guide the planned market expansion of our current and future life science platforms."

"I'm excited to join the 908 Devices team as they extend their reach further into the life sciences arena, and really look forward to supporting the growth of the company in future commercialization efforts," said Nicolas Barthelemy in response to his new appointment.

908 Devices also announced three new members have joined their Advisory Board: Professor Jimmie Oxlye, Professor Josh Coon and Dr. Jarrod Marto. Professor Jimmie Oxley is a chemistry professor and a Co-director of the Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence in Explosives Detection, Mitigation and Response at the University of Rhode Island. Professor Joshua Coon is a professor of chemistry and biomolecular chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and Director of the NIGMS National Center for Quantitative Biology of Complex Systems. Dr. Jarrod Marto is a principle investigator in the Cancer Biology and Oncologic Pathology Departments at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an associate professor of pathology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School and also serves as Director of the Blais Proteomics Center at the Dana-Farber.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is setting off a revolution in how chemical analysis gets done. We offer point-of-need chemical and biomolecular analysis devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These purpose-built and user-centric devices serve the life science, field forensics, and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston where we research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometry™ (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit http://908devices.com/.

