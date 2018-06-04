908 Devices Expands ZipChip Application in Drug Discovery

The ZipChip platform lets scientists consolidate a host of time-consuming biotherapeutic, metabolomic and proteomic applications typically run on multiple instruments or configurations onto a single platform. Running more than one application in any given day with traditional chromatographic/liquid chromatography (LC) techniques isn't always practical as the changeover can take several hours. With ZipChip, researchers can be up and running new applications in under 30 minutes with a simple chip switch. Anything from large complex proteins to small molecules can be run with 3-minute separations and direct electrospray into the MS for analysis, resulting in better separation quality than most LCs in a fraction of the time. The new ZipChip Native Antibody Kit utilizes a simple prep process and gentle conditions to separate charge variants, resulting in high-quality, fully-native mass spectra, and clean resolution of glycoforms. New extended-life ZipChips maximize MS efficiency allowing up to 250 samples per chip, compressing a typical 5-day process into less than 24 hours.

"We are excited to be opening the ZipChip platform to a wider audience of researchers, amplifying productivity for drug discovery labs involved in MS analysis," said Dr. Trent Basarsky, VP and GM of Life Sciences, 908 Devices. "The expanded compatibility across more mass specs and the additional application diversity brings this enabling technology to a broader customer base, letting them generate higher quality data, solve more problems and maximize their MS efficiency."

The new lineup was revealed Monday at the American Society of Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference in San Diego, CA. 908 Devices' scientists as well as ZipChip users from AbbVie, Amgen, Boston University, Duke University, North Carolina State and Vertex will be presenting data on how ZipChip is helping them get more from their mass spec. Research topics include a wide range of applications from characterization of biotherapeutics, quantitation of mutagenic impurities, to screening for small molecule and protein biomarkers in newborns.

About the ZipChip Platform

Designed to accelerate productivity throughout the drug discovery and development processes, the ZipChip is a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes MS sample analysis. Powered by integrated microfluidic technology, separations happen in three minutes or less with simple prep. This rapid separation capability for small and large molecules lets researchers keep pace with rising analytical demands.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is setting off a revolution in how chemical analysis gets done. We offer point-of-need chemical and biomolecular analysis devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These purpose-built and user-centric devices serve the life science, field forensics and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston where we research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometryTM (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit 908devices.com.

