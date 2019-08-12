908 Devices launches the Rebel, the first at-line spent cell media analyzer for bioprocess labs

Biotherapeutics are produced by live cells that require cell culture media to develop properly. Their growth is dynamic and needs to be monitored regularly. Media analysis is routinely performed by a core lab or 3 rd -party service provider, but the typical two-to-three week turnaround time prevents any real-time decision making by bioprocess engineers. The Rebel puts control in the bioprocess researcher's hands. Its small, self-contained footprint fits alongside bioreactors in process development and cell culture labs. Samples can be run at-line in less than 7 minutes, completely eliminating the core lab wait time. It takes calibration and data analysis off the scientists' plate completely, providing quantitative identification and analysis on a panel of >30 analytes including all the key amino acids, biogenic amines, water soluble vitamins and dipeptides. The Rebel is built for cGLP/cGMP environments, integrating reporting, automated performance qualification and 21 CFR Part 11-compliant software.

"We're focused on building disruptive products that enable customers to make critical decisions when and where they need to," said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder of 908 Devices. "The Rebel does just that by equipping biopharma PD labs, or pretty much anyone who cultures cells and uses cell media, with immediate answers. It provides a solution for the common struggle all early-stage biopharma candidate programs experience, and helps them bring promising therapeutics to market faster."

908 Devices scientists are presenting a talk titled Rapid At-line Spent Media Analysis with a New Integrated Benchtop Analyzer Disrupts the Antiquated Core Lab Model and posters at the Bioprocess Summit, giving researchers first-hand info on how easily they can integrate the Rebel into their current bioprocesses. The company is also hosting a launch party at their Boston headquarters just blocks away on Tuesday evening, August 13. Show attendees can have a fun evening out with good food and music, get expert tutorials and hands-on time with the device, and check out the company's brand-new facility. For anyone that can't make the Bioprocess Summit, 908 Devices will also be showcasing this new product at the Bioprocess International convention September 9-12 in Boston.

