908 Devices poised to modernize upstream bioprocess analytics with a grant from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

BOSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 908 Devices , a pioneer of purpose-built analytical devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, announced it has been awarded a technical project grant from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL). This award will fuel continued development of simple, at-line bioreactor process analytics – a collaboration between 908 Devices, MilliporeSigma, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, and other leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

The mission of NIIMBL is to accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce. In concert with that mission, this project tackles the challenge of monitoring metabolic attributes in bioreactors with just a fraction of the test complexity and sample volume of what is required by today's technology. The results will offer insight into cell growth and critical process attributes integral to biopharmaceutical development.

"We're excited to be selected as a NIIMBL grant recipient and look forward to working with our partners on the development of our next-gen capabilities," said Dr. Kevin Knopp, CEO & Co-founder of 908 Devices. "Receiving this award from NIIMBL and its industry partners further validates that there are strong needs that align with our proficiencies in microfluidic separations, high-fidelity mass spectrometry, and artificial intelligence."

"NIIMBL grants are key in driving much needed innovation in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing space. They also create unique partnerships between technology developers and industry leaders, resulting in commercial products that both improve bioprocesses and ultimately raise the quality of the biopharmaceuticals produced," said Dr. J. Michael Ramsey, Minnie N. Goldby Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, and Science Founder, Director, and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board at 908 Devices.

908 Devices was one of several applicants in the NIIMBL Project 2.1 Call. A projected total of $6.5 MM is expected to be awarded to grant recipients.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is setting off a revolution in how chemical analysis gets done. We offer point-of-need chemical and biomolecular analysis devices ranging from rugged, handheld chemical detection tools to compact, tiny footprint analyzers and fast separation devices. These purpose-built and user-centric devices serve the life science, field forensics and other applied markets. 908 Devices is headquartered in the heart of Boston where we research, design and manufacture innovative products based on high-pressure mass spectrometryTM (HPMS) and microfluidic separation technology. For more information, visit 908devices.com.

About NIIMBL

NIIMBL is a public-private partnership with the goal of advancing innovation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of 14 manufacturing institutes across the country that brings together industry, academia, and the public sector to propel promising research developments, accelerate new products to market, and train tomorrow's workforce in order to secure America's future. NIIMBL is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce and leverages additional support from industry, academic institutions, non-profit organizations, and the states of Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The NIIMBL mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry.

