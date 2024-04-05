90's Model Told She'd be Washed Up by 25 Lands her first Magazine Cover at 47 Years Old

Danielle Nicole Enright was a former model in the 90s in Montreal and Miami. Repeatedly told she wouldn't make it in the industry past 25, she carved her own path in the fashion and entertainment industry as a Celebrity Jeweler and she now inspires women all over the world on Instagram, landing her first magazine cover on Red Silk Magazine

SWANTON, Vt., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Nicole Enright is no stranger to rejection. In fact, she is incredibly open about all of her failures in life from almost failing out of high school to her 1990s modeling and acting career and the loss of her legal career in the her 30s. She is refreshingly open about her past with her Instagram followers and has amassed a following of almost 50K https://www.instagram.com/abraujewelry/

Instead of giving up, Danielle allowed her failures to fuel her and in 2011, she created the female empowerment brand, ABRAU https://abraujewelry.com/ Since then, she has had her jewelry worn on celebrities, in magazines and on popular television shows like The Young and the Restless, The Vampire Diaries, Sweet Magnolias, and Law and Order, to name a few.

In 2024, Danielle created a new goal. She wanted to prove that "age is just a number" by resurrecting her self-described "disastrous and torturous" modeling career from the 90s and she landed her first magazine cover on Red Silk Carpet with another cover expected later this year. Some of her story is also told in the article written by celebrity reporter, Jules Lavallee.https://issuu.com/conciergemedia/docs/red_silk_carpet_97_march_today_s_renaissance_woman

Danielle Nicole Enright resides in Vermont with her husband and 3 children. She is a soon-to-be published author having landed her first book deal, called "The Table", a book that she wrote for children and parents as a roadmap on how to cope with adversity. She is referred to as "Today's Renaissance Women" because she does everything herself. She is an interior designer, a DIYer, content creator, poet, business consultant and a blogger. She just started a blog called, Wire and Rose https://www.wireandrose.com/ where she shares her DIYs, interior design tips and tricks and even her fashion through her LTK store https://www.shopltk.com/explore/Danielle_Enright

Danielle's mission is to help other women overcome adversity and struggle by donating a portion of her proceeds from jewelry sales by sharing her story with other women and by mentoring women on how to start their own businesses.

