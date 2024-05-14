91% Fraudster Detection: BrightCheck Partners with Rater Dating App to Enhance Safety

Latest advancements with BrightCheck Pro helps Rater provide a safe online experience for users.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightCheck is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Rater , the anti-catfishing social app dedicated to providing a safe and authentic dating experience. This collaboration brings together BrightCheck Pro's advanced AI-driven trust & safety solution with Rater's commitment to user safety and authenticity, creating a more secure environment for online daters.

BrightCheck Pro for Dating Apps and Social Platforms. In the initial phase of the partnership, BrightCheck Pro has significantly improved Rater's review process. During the first round of user reviews, BrightCheck Pro flagged 91% of potential criminal and fraudulent profiles. This allowed Rater's team to efficiently address trust and safety concerns, reducing the overall evaluation time by 57%.

Rater, launched in early 2023, addresses the pervasive issues of catfishing and romance scams that affect online dating platforms. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims people lost more than $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up 14% from 2022. Nicole Drew, Rater's Founder & CEO, emphasizes, "Our mission at Rater is to offer a safe and genuine space for singles to connect. Partnering with BrightCheck allows us to enhance our trust and safety measures, ensuring our members' peace of mind."

Rater's Successful Expansion and Trust Commitment

Rater has garnered significant initial traction with early testers and members who are enjoying the easy-to-navigate app design and 'Radar by Rater' IRL mixers in California. After a successful soft launch on the west coast, Rater is now ready to officially launch nationwide. As the platform expands, maintaining trust and authenticity becomes more important than ever.

Addressing Verification Challenges with AI

As Rater's user base grows, the need for sophisticated verification solutions increases. Traditional methods, such as photo ID checks, are effective but need to be part of a layered approach to address the complexities of online fraudsters. BrightCheck Pro enhances these efforts by providing real-time verification of user identities, criminal records, and fraud risk scores through its AI-powered solution. This integration helps Rater comprehensively safeguard its community against fraudsters and bad actors.

Early Results with Rater

Key Features of BrightCheck Pro

National Criminal Searches: Access to extensive databases for real-time criminal checks in the United States.

Advanced AI Fraud Detection: AI-driven risk scores identify early signs of fraud and bad actors.

Seamless Integration: The 'Real-Time API' helps platforms manage user verification and profile monitoring efficiently.

Bulk Profile Screening: Batch processing allows platforms to process large volumes of user profiles in a single upload.

Empower Users with PrePaid Checks: Platforms can pre-purchase BrightCheck's consumer checks in bulk, enabling users to run anti-catfish, social media, and criminal checks.

About BrightCheck

Founded in 2022, BrightCheck is at the forefront of digital safety, providing cutting-edge AI solutions designed to enhance user trust and safety across peer-to-peer platforms. Our mission is to democratize digital safety, ensuring that every individual has the tools they need to securely navigate online interactions. For online platforms, BrightCheck Pro offers a comprehensive suite of integration tools for real-time user verification and risk management. This advanced solution leverages live data from hundreds of public and criminal records, equipping platforms with the capability to assess and mitigate risks through detailed risk scores and profiles. For individuals, BrightCheck enables individual users to conduct thorough anti-catfish, criminal, and social media checks, ensuring peace of mind in online dating and social interactions.

About Rater

Rater launched in early 2023 as the only single's social app wholly focused on user authenticity and eliminating catfishing through AI verification and human experience. Passionate about bringing people together, we uniquely offer real life alternatives for singles with our brand hosted 'Radar by Rater' pop up mixer series; as well as, the in-app user generated events module.

