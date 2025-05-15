91% of European commercial drivers say work-related stress negatively impacts driving, Geotab survey finds

Geotab conducts survey of 3,501 European truck and van drivers across seven European markets; a massive 95% say the risk of accidents has increased over the last five years

90% say work-related stress negatively impacts their driving; 70% believe stress is a contributing factor to increased dangers on road, highlighting the need for driver support

Almost half of respondents (47%) have considered quitting their jobs in past 12 months

55% of those surveyed feel uncomfortable approaching their employer with stress or mental health concerns; 37% say their employer offers only a low level of support or no support at all

Over two thirds (69%) of the drivers surveyed would support new technology that helps improve overall driving performance

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority (91%) of Europe's commercial vehicle drivers say that work-related stress has a negative impact on their driving, while 70% say that stress is a contributing factor to increased dangers on the road. These are the findings of a new pan-European survey*, titled "The Unseen Toll: Driver Stress and Road Safety", commissioned by Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions.

Geotab surveyed 3,501 commercial vehicle drivers across France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK in April. Nearly all of them (95%) consider the risk of accidents to have increased over the last five years, with 61% reporting this increase as 'very' or 'quite significant'.

Significant work pressures appear to contribute to stress. Half of the drivers surveyed (50% average) admitted feeling the need to regularly break speed limits to complete jobs on time. This was reported most often in Ireland (64%), the Netherlands (62%), and Germany (59%). Furthermore, nearly two-thirds (64% average) stated that excessive traffic or roadworks make completing their jobs difficult, a challenge acutely felt in Spain (78%).

When asked about the most regularly noticed dangerous behaviours, distractions caused by other drivers using mobile phones were frequently cited (42%), peaking in Italy (59%) and Spain (53%). Other commonly observed issues included generally poor driving by others (37%) and excessive speeding by other vehicles (36%).

Against the backdrop of increased work pressures, many drivers feel unsupported by their employers. Over half (55%) feel uncomfortable approaching their employer for support with stress and other mental health concerns, rising to 66% in Ireland and 60% in Germany. This is also reflected in over a third (37%) reporting their employer offering only a low or non-existent level of support, notably in Spain (50%) and Italy (44%). The effects of these pressures are clear: Nearly half of respondents (47%) have considered quitting their jobs in the past 12 months (rising to 66% in Ireland and 58% in the Netherlands). This comes at a time when more than 200,000 truck driving jobs are unfilled in Europe, and that number is likely to rise to 745,000 by 2028, according to McKinsey.

"These results are a stark reminder of the pressures faced by commercial drivers, impacting road safety for everyone. Europe's economy relies heavily on commercial vehicle drivers, yet stress is pushing them out of the industry and putting road safety at risk," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Geotab EMEA.

"Drivers face significant work-related stress, observe dangerous behaviours daily, and are often pressured by schedules, yet many feel unsupported or uncomfortable seeking help. These challenges aren't unique to Europe, echoing findings from our recent North American driver survey. With nearly half thinking about quitting - and that amidst a driver shortage - it is crucial for employers to provide better mental health support now."

Using technology for good

Looking forward, over two-thirds (69%) of drivers support adopting technology to enhance driving performance. Geotab's findings clearly illustrate the necessity for increased investment in driver support, stress management, and promoting a culture of safety.

"As an industry, we must prioritise driver wellbeing, employing data and technology not just for efficiency, but to proactively create safer, less stressful environments. A real commitment is needed to keep roads safe and supply chains moving," Kulperger added.

Addressing these challenges is crucial for driver wellbeing and fleet efficiency. Prioritising safety helps reduce accidents, lowering insurance, repair, and downtime costs. Implementing robust safety programmes, supported by telematics data and cutting-edge AI models, allows proactive interventions. By pinpointing risks, coaching safer behaviours, and monitoring wellbeing indicators, fleets can enhance safety, improve productivity, and achieve significant cost savings, leveraging the technology drivers are willing to adopt

Full research findings are available via: https://insights.geotab.com/view/279177405/

* Methodology

Geotab commissioned Opinion Matters to survey 3,501 professional lorry and van drivers (aged 18+) across the United Kingdom (500), Germany (500), France (500), Netherlands (500), Ireland (500), Italy (501), and Spain (500) to examine the state of driver stress, job satisfaction, perceived road safety, and technology adoption in the commercial vehicle sector. The data was collected online between 8 April 2025 and 14 April 2025.

About Geotab:

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog.

Media contact: Romina Dashghachian, Strategic Communications Lead EMEA, Geotab, [email protected]

