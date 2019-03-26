91% of Parents Underestimate the Risks of Spring-Sun and Do Not Protect Their Children Correctly

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After winter, everyone is longing for the first warm strokes of the sun. But parents heavily underestimate the risks of spring-sun. According to a study carried out by parent magazine Kinderzeit.org, 90.6 % of all parents do not protect children correctly, 80.0 % overestimate the length of time their child can spend in the sun safely.

Results of Kinderzeit.org Survey

After winter our skin is not used to UV radiation anymore and very prone to sunburns. It takes a while for the skin to build up a natural protection level again. Another factor exacerbating the situation: the ozone layer, normally absorbing part of the radiation, is thinner in spring than in summer and hence dangerous rays penetrate ground levels. This results in spring being the most dangerous time to get a sunburn. Parents should not take this lightly, as according to National Health Institute, sunburns triple the risk of developing skin cancer.

But how much time can children stay in the sun safely?

"Children just don't sense that they are catching a sunburn. Therefore, parents must watch over their kid. Our tool gives you a personalized answer for how long your child can stay in the sun safely and how to protect your child correctly," explains Kay Schlaaff, founder of Kinderzeit.org.

Based on current UV-index, age, skin color and protection level of sun cream, the free online-tool reveals the exact amount of time a child can play in the sun. A guide on SPF measurement, charts and more advice can be found at https://www.kinderzeit.org/en/sun-exposure/

Main findings of the survey

A total of 3,217 parents were asked to take the survey.

90.6 % of parents who participated in the survey reported that they tend to forget to apply sunscreen on their children during the first days of spring.

30.7% of all children already caught a mild to severe sunburn this spring.

Only 21.1 % of all parents equip their children with special sun protection clothing during spring.

