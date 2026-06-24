91% OF PET OWNERS WOULD GO INTO DEBT TO SAVE THEIR PET'S LIFE, YET NEARLY HALF HAVE DELAYED CARE DUE TO COST, NEW REPORT FINDS

The 2026 Lovet Checkup Report reveals a growing gap between pet parents' devotion and their ability to access care, with cost, uncertainty and online advice continuing to shape veterinary care decisions nationwide.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet owners would do almost anything to protect their pets, yet many continue to face difficult decisions when it comes to seeking care. According to the 2026 Lovet Checkup Report from Lovet Pet Health Care, a veterinary care provider focused on helping pets live healthier lives while making care easier to navigate for pet parents, the majority (91%1) of pet owners nationwide would be willing to take on debt to save their pet's life. At the same time, nearly half (46%1) said rising veterinary costs have caused them to delay or skip care in the past 12 months, revealing a growing gap between pet parents' devotion and their ability to access care.

Key findings from the 2026 Lovet Checkup Report reveal a growing gap between pet owners' devotion and their ability to access veterinary care. According to the report from Lovet Pet Health Care, 91% of pet owners would be willing to go into debt to save their pet's life, while nearly half have delayed or skipped care due to rising veterinary costs.

The report found that while pet owners remain deeply committed to their pets, financial pressures, uncertainty around when care is needed, and growing reliance on online advice are increasingly shaping veterinary care decisions. Over 2 in 5 (44%) pet owners said cost almost stopped them from getting care the last time their pet needed it, making it the most commonly selected barrier among those surveyed. This was followed by not being sure if the issue was serious enough to warrant a visit (25%), not being able to get a timely appointment (17%) and work or family scheduling conflicts (16%).

"The findings reinforce something we see every day in our hospitals: pet parents want to do what's best for their pets, but they're often navigating difficult decisions around cost, uncertainty and access to care," said Courtney Gruber, President of Lovet Pet Health Care. "The Lovet Checkup Report helps us better understand the realities pet owners are facing so we can continue building the kind of veterinary experience that is easier to navigate, more accessible and ultimately makes it easier for pet parents to say yes to care."

The report also found that uncertainty often drives pet owners online before seeking professional care. Four in five (80%1) pet owners said they have researched their pet's symptoms online before deciding to visit a veterinarian, up from 75%1 in 2025, while around a third (34%) said their first instinct when their pet shows signs of illness is to search for answers online or use artificial intelligence (AI). A quarter (25%) said they have delayed or avoided visiting a veterinarian because they relied on online or AI-generated information first—and later wished they had gone sooner.

Financial strain continues to influence care decisions long after pet owners leave the exam room. Nearly 2 in 5 (37%) pet owners said they have used credit or taken on debt to cover veterinary costs in the past 12 months, while the same percentage said they have cut back on everyday expenses such as groceries, utilities or bills due to the cost of veterinary care. Additionally, 1 in 6 (16%) said they would most likely delay or decline care altogether if faced with a $2,000 veterinary emergency today.

The findings directly inform how Lovet structures its care model. Recognizing that cost remains one of the biggest barriers facing pet owners, Lovet offers flexible payment options through Lovet Pay2, which includes payment-over-time options with 99% approval rates to help pet parents manage costs without delaying care.

Lovet Pay allows pet owners to receive care when they need it and pay over time, helping reduce financial barriers to treatment. Lovet also offers Lovet Essentials3, a primary care plan paid monthly and designed to make routine and preventative care more predictable, with savings of up to 30% on covered services.

For pet owners who aren't sure whether their pet's symptoms warrant a visit, same-day appointments help reduce uncertainty and remove the wait. By offering primary, urgent, dental and surgical care within a single network, Lovet aims to create a more connected and accessible experience for pet owners, one that helps remove barriers, simplify decision-making and make it easier to say yes to care.

For more information about Lovet Pet Health Care, visit www.lovet.com.

Survey Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy, among a sample of 2,000 pet owners (dogs and/or cats) in the United States. The data was collected between May 21–27, 2026, and examined trends related to pet health, veterinary care, and pet owner decision-making. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Lovet Pet Health Care

Lovet Pet Health Care is redefining veterinary care by delivering accessible, comprehensive, and high-quality services to pets and their families. Today, Lovet operates 28 hospitals across Arizona, Illinois and Michigan, combining decades of veterinary expertise with a comprehensive range of services spanning primary, urgent, dental and surgical care, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of pets and their families. Lovet's medical leadership includes experienced veterinarians and industry-recognized experts shaping the next generation of accessible veterinary care. To learn more, visit. www.lovet.com, and follow Lovet on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Lovet is supported by TAG The Aspen Group (TAG). TAG is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S. and supports over 20,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,300 health and wellness offices across 46 states in four distinct categories: dental care, urgent care, medical aesthetics, and animal health. The brands include Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care, Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Lovet Pet Health Care. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow TAG on LinkedIn.

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1 "Yes" answers combined.

2 Offered at select locations. Lovet utilizes HFD, a loan servicing provider, to administer payment plans.

3 Subject to plan terms, participating locations, exclusions, and limitations.

SOURCE Lovet Pet Health Care