Lovet Pet Health Care Expands Grand Rapids Footprint with Three New Veterinary Hospitals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovet Pet Health Care ℠, a new kind of veterinary care making it easier for pets to stay healthy and for pet parents to get the support and guidance they need every step of the way, is deepening its investment in Michigan with three new hospitals opening across the Grand Rapids area this fall. The expansion brings Lovet's local footprint to four hospitals since its Michigan debut in April 2025 —and underscores the network's commitment to making expert care more accessible for West Michigan pet families.

Dr. Wendi Soper, a local veterinarian at Lovet Pet Health Care, provides care to a cat during opening week in Grand Rapids. The first patient at Lovet Pet Health Care’s new Breton hospital kicks off the opening with Lovet’s signature “ribbon chewing” ceremony, celebrating its fourth Grand Rapids location in just seven months.

Since opening its first Grand Rapids hospital in April, Lovet veterinarians have already cared for more than 2,200 pets and welcomed 1,900 new pet parents across the community.

Each Lovet hospital offers comprehensive, full-service veterinary care—addressing everything from urgent needs to preventative care in state-of-the-art facilities designed to reduce the stress of vet visits for both pets and pet parents. Backed by more than 40-years of clinical excellence and hands-on experience, Lovet's veterinarians and care team receive extensive training and ongoing clinical support, working in a collaborative environment built on decades of knowledge and trust that supports high-quality outcomes for pets. In-house x-rays and diagnostics powered by advanced AI-enabled technology, allow clinicians to run tests and deliver answers quickly and accurately. With flexible scheduling and convenient weekend hours, Lovet makes it easier for pet parents to get the care their pets need, when they need it.

Expanding Access to Care Across West Michigan

Since mid-October, Lovet has opened three additional hospitals across the region and today celebrates the opening of its fourth location, marking a major milestone in its West Michigan expansion. The newly opened Lovet hospitals are located at:

Alpine Ave Hospital: 3500 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

3500 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Beltline Ave Hospital: 2135 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

2135 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Breton Road Hospital: 1935 Breton Rd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

These new locations join Lovet's first Grand Rapids hospital, which opened in April 2025 at 4290 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534.

"Grand Rapids has quickly become one of Lovet's most vibrant and fast-growing markets," said Courtney Gruber, President at Lovet Pet Health Care . "In our 2025 Lovet Checkup Report , a nationwide study we commissioned to better understand the realities of pet health and access across the U.S. and state-to-state, we found that 87% of Michigan pet parents reported having a pet positively impacts their mental and emotional well-being. That deep connection is exactly why we're continuing to expand here: to make high-quality, compassionate veterinary care easier to access for every pet-loving family in West Michigan."

Accessible, Comprehensive Care Designed Around Pet-Loving Families

Lovet's continued expansion comes as many Michigan pet parents face growing challenges in accessing affordable veterinary care. The Lovet Checkup Report also found that 44% of Michigan pet parents reported having delayed or skipped care due to rising costs. Lovet's model is designed to address those barriers directly through its innovative offerings to make care more accessible.

First Exam Free : Available to all new clients to ensure every pet starts with a healthy baseline.

: Available to all new clients to ensure every pet starts with a healthy baseline. Lovet Essentials 2 : An annual primary care plan paid monthly designed to protect your pet's health and your peace of mind. It saves pet parents 30% or more on our most recommended services by bundling key preventative services into one predictable payment, adding convenience and savings all year long. The plan includes: Free unlimited exams Core vaccines, diagnostics panel, and fecal exam Choice of dental cleaning or spay/neuter Plus additional savings and benefits

: An annual primary care plan paid monthly designed to protect your pet's health and your peace of mind. It saves pet parents 30% or more on our most recommended services by bundling key preventative services into one predictable payment, adding convenience and savings all year long. The plan includes: Lovet Pay 1 : Flexible payment options with 99% approval rates and interest-free options to help pet parents manage costs without delaying care. The company also accepts Care Credit and Afterpay.

: Flexible payment options with 99% approval rates and interest-free options to help pet parents manage costs without delaying care. The company also accepts Care Credit and Afterpay. Same-Day Appointments and Weekend Hours : Convenient access for when the unexpected happens.

: Convenient access for when the unexpected happens. Seamless Scheduling Through MyLovet: Pet parents can easily book appointments through the MyLovet mobile app or web portal—making it simpler than ever to manage both preventative and urgent care.

Community Partnerships and Local Hiring

Lovet is actively hiring veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support staff across all four Grand Rapids locations, creating opportunities for approximately 50 local team members.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement, Lovet recently partnered with Humane Society of West Michigan as the Pet First Aid Tent Sponsor at the Humane Hustle 5K & Walk earlier this month. The activation encouraged pet parents to build their own first aid kits—reinforcing Lovet's mission to make pet care education, preparedness, and access more approachable for families across West Michigan.

Culture and Talent Development

At Lovet, culture and development are at the heart of the network's mission to make veterinary care more accessible for pet parents. They foster a values-driven workplace that emphasizes mentorship, continuing education (CE), and progressive compensation models that reward quality care, collaboration, and growth. Through Lovet's learning and development programs, clinicians and team members have access to CE and skill-building resources that strengthen clinical excellence and teamwork.

This investment in people is reflected in Lovet's strong retention records:

69% of Lovet veterinarians have spent their entire career within the network.

78% have spent at least 75% of their careers at a Lovet hospital.

Lovet also supports its team members through every stage of life and career, recognizing that personal milestones—such as growing a family—are an important part of overall wellbeing. The company fosters a culture of flexibility and inclusion that empowers veterinary professionals to pursue their career goals while maintaining balance at home and in life.

Lovet also acknowledges the unique challenges facing today's veterinary professionals—including the mental health pressures and high stress that affect the wider profession. To help address these realities, Lovet provides mental health and wellness resources for all team members, including access to counseling and peer-support programs, flexible scheduling, and a culture that encourages open conversation and seeking support.

By leading with a focus on learning, development, and wellbeing, Lovet aims to set a new standard for what it means to build a sustainable, fulfilling career in veterinary medicine.

To book an appointment, or find your nearest Lovet hospital and hours, visit Lovet.com .

About Lovet Pet Health Care

Lovet Pet Health Care is redefining veterinary care by delivering accessible, comprehensive, and high-quality services to pets and their families. Building on decades of experience as AZPetVet—a trusted network of 23 animal hospitals in the Phoenix, Arizona area—Lovet began its nationwide expansion with the launch of its flagship location in Chicago in December 2024. With the opening of new hospitals in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lovet now has 28 locations across three states, bringing its accessible, expert-led care to more families than ever before. Lovet's medical leadership includes board-certified veterinarians and industry-recognized experts shaping the next generation of accessible veterinary care. Lovet offers a comprehensive range of services, including urgent and primary care, dental, and surgical treatments, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of pets and their families. To learn more, visit. www.lovet.com , and follow Lovet on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Lovet is supported by TAG The Aspen Group (TAG). TAG is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S. and supports over 20,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,300 health and wellness offices across 46 states in four distinct categories: dental care, urgent care, medical aesthetics, and animal health. The brands include Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care, Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Lovet Pet Health Care. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com , and follow TAG on LinkedIn .

