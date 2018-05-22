910AM Superstation Releases David Alexander Bullock From Host Position

DETROIT, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Alexander Bullock has been released as host on 910AM Superstation

David can no longer hold the position of radio host due to his accepting the position of campaign manager for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar.

