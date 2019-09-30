911 Call Airs as a part of a National Awareness Campaign
Sep 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When we discuss intimate partner violence, women are often presumed to be the victim. An alarming number of men also suffer from physical, mental, financial, and sexual abuse. Men suffer in both heterosexual and same-sex relationships, and their stories are less often told.
One in four men will find himself a victim of domestic violence in his lifetime, which is around three million male domestic violence victims each year, according to the CDC. Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence™ (BTSADV) is presenting an eye-opening, in-your-face awareness campaign that, to some, will be just as shocking.
Kristen Faith, Founder of BTSADV, believes this is necessary. "Domestic violence is not a woman's issue - it's everyone's issue. It's time to change the way we discuss and understand abuse."
The October initiative called "The Promise Campaign" has two components:
- A Public Service Announcement video that will engage millions of people across the world
- A Call-To-Action to encourage one million viewers to text BTSADV to 51555 to make a promise to be the change the world needs.
As a part of their ongoing commitment to combating abuse, BTSADV will be hosting their first men's weekend retreat during the summer of 2020 to provide guys a place to come together to talk about life, struggles, and relationships.
Visit www.btsadv.org to learn more about BTSADV's groundbreaking work.
About Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence™
BTSADV, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 2011. Each year, BTSADV funds survivor retreats, scholarships, a survivor-run helpline, and a number of other initiatives to transform the lives of all survivors through personal and financial empowerment.
SOURCE Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence
Share this article