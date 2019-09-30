911 Call Airs as a part of a National Awareness Campaign

One in four men will find himself a victim of domestic violence in his lifetime, which is around three million male domestic violence victims each year, according to the CDC. Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence ™ (BTSADV) is presenting an eye-opening, in-your-face awareness campaign that, to some, will be just as shocking.

Kristen Faith, Founder of BTSADV, believes this is necessary. "Domestic violence is not a woman's issue - it's everyone's issue. It's time to change the way we discuss and understand abuse."

The October initiative called "The Promise Campaign" has two components:

A Public Service Announcement video that will engage millions of people across the world

A Call-To-Action to encourage one million viewers to text BTSADV to 51555 to make a promise to be the change the world needs.

As a part of their ongoing commitment to combating abuse, BTSADV will be hosting their first men's weekend retreat during the summer of 2020 to provide guys a place to come together to talk about life, struggles, and relationships.

Visit www.btsadv.org to learn more about BTSADV's groundbreaking work.

About Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence™

BTSADV, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 2011. Each year, BTSADV funds survivor retreats, scholarships, a survivor-run helpline, and a number of other initiatives to transform the lives of all survivors through personal and financial empowerment.

