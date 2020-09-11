9/11 Day And World Central Kitchen To Deliver 30,000+ Meals From Local Restaurants To First Responders And Healthcare Workers In 35 Cities Nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, now a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance, 9/11 Day, founded by 9/11 families and others from the 9/11 community, and World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 by chef and humanitarian José Andrés, are teaming up to deliver more than 35,000 meals from local restaurants to support first responders and frontline healthcare workers in more than 35 cities nationwide.

The program will provide a much-needed infusion of revenue for independently owned restaurants struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 9/11 Day and World Central Kitchen said that the goal of the program is to ensure that at least 50 percent of the meals will come from minority-owned restaurants.

"Preparing and sharing a meal is an expression of love," said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. "Our aim is to create a groundswell of support for those working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 response while extending help and hope to restaurants and restaurant workers nationwide."

Individuals can sponsor a meal for a first responder or healthcare worker for just $10.00 by visiting 911day.org . The Principal Financial Group Foundation has joined as a leading supporter of the program, helping to make those individual dollars go further with a grant of $250,000 made from the Principal Financial Group Fund.

Nationwide Day of Virtual Volunteering Planned for 9/11

Sponsoring a meal is one of 11 featured "good deeds" 9/11 Day will be promoting on its website this year as part of its nationwide day of virtual volunteering in observance of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. 9/11 Day is the nonprofit that successfully worked to establish the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as a federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance ("9/11 Day").

"This program is reminiscent of how, 19 years ago, meals arrived at fire stations and hospitals as a show of solidarity and appreciation from the community," said Jay Winuk, 9/11 Day co-founder and 9/11 family member. "This year, anyone, anywhere can get involved by sponsoring a meal and supporting local businesses in the process."

"Principal Foundation maintains our commitment to empowering underserved communities especially during these challenging times," said Paula Juffer, Interim Principal ® Foundation Director. "This association with 9/11 Day and World Central Kitchen provides another opportunity to support minority owned small businesses as well as providing meals to over 200,000 first responders."

Other major contributors to this program include Raytheon Technologies, Stifel, Turner Construction, Zurich Insurance, Citi Foundation, Bank of America, Kroger, Pfizer, and the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that oversees AmeriCorps and other national service programs.

