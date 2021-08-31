9/11 Survivors' Stories Midwest Memories: Book release

Each survivor articulates their unique thoughts, emotions and actions of the day: Don Bacso, Laura Bartl Murphy, Bridget Pakowski, Joe Dittmar, Trisha Shaffer Papantonakis, Nick Maviano, Damon Wilkinson, Joe Chason and Ryan Yantis. There is also a chapter with perspective from Willow House staff, a regional therapeutic counseling center that helped victim families and many of the survivors in the area. Their team writes about the trauma and post-traumatic stress techniques used to address the symptoms of survivors.

The only military voice in the book is that of Ryan Yantis, Lt. Col., US Army, (ret.) who was serving in the Pentagon on the Army Staff. He details the Pentagon size and structure to give the reader an understanding of the magnitude of the impact. He shares the reaction of the more than 20,000 individuals on site that day, and the heroism and coming-together as a nation on the days following.

World Trade Center diagrams are also provided as survivors detail eye-witness reports during the ordeal and afterwards. Everyone writes of their need for recovery from the trauma inflicted by the experience.

Published by nonprofit, American Pride, Inc., writers were not compensated. Don Bacso, President of American Pride, Inc. and one of the authors, explains, "The copy-editing, proofreading, design, and legal assistance were provided pro bono by professionals to get the book to publication. All the profits from the book will be used to help preserve the history, as well as provide hope and healing."

Vice President of American Pride, Inc., Ryan Yantis has given thousands of speeches over the 20-years. He will continue to give presentations to keep the history alive. He says, "There is a generation born in those 20-years we hope will find this book helpful to authentically understand the tragedy."

American Pride is a non-partisan, inspirational non-profit offering high-quality, timely and professional presentations, speeches and learning events to engage students, and the general public with first-person stories of overcoming challenges relating to the Terrorist Attacks of 9/11/2001. Their mission states, "Our special purpose is to help people appreciate and support First Responders and the U.S. Military".

Books can be ordered from Amazon.com in paperback and e-book formats. More information about "9/11 Survivors' Stories Midwest Memories" can be found on the website, www.AmericanPrideInc.org.

Media Interested in interviews or comments, please contact:

Don Bacso [email protected] phone 312-952-5366

Ryan Yantis [email protected] phone 815-355-6411

Contact: Sue Dobbe-Leahy, Dobbe Marketing

[email protected] , 815-236-2550

SOURCE American Pride, Inc.