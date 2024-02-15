919 Marketing Announces CEO Succession

Founder and CEO David Chapman Transitions to Chairman of the Board;

Lorne Fisher Appointed CEO of 919 Marketing

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 919 Marketing Company, the fastest growing franchise marketing agency in the country according to the Inc. 5000, announced today that David Chapman, founder and chief executive officer, will be transitioning to serve as 919's Chairman of the Board, effective March 1, 2024. Chapman will be succeeded by Lorne Fisher, CFE. Fisher will continue in his role as CEO at Fish Consulting. Big Rock Brands, a private equity owned holding company, acquired 919 and Fish in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Lorne Fisher

"David Chapman has played an instrumental role building 919 Marketing organically and through strategic acquisitions into the industry leader it is today," said Michael Kessler, Managing Partner, Greens Farms Capital and Big Rock Board Member. "David has capitalized on market trends throughout his tenure as CEO, providing franchise brands with actionable marketing data, analytics, and world-class content creation. On behalf of the Board, I thank David for his outstanding leadership and vision over the past three years and look forward to him playing an active role on the Board."

"Serving as CEO of 919 Marketing has been a great honor, and I am incredibly proud of the national leadership position we have earned in the highly competitive franchise marketing services industry," said Chapman. "It's been an amazing journey, from starting a company out of my home to becoming a multi-million-dollar nationally recognized franchise marketing agency with more than 120 employees. The most rewarding part of the journey has been the special relationships formed with clients, partners, and co-workers through the years. I will be working closely with Lorne and the rest of the 919 Leadership team to ensure a seamless transition."

Fisher founded Fish in 2004. Prior to launching the franchise-focused public relations firm, he worked for nearly a decade at Ketchum and served in client-side roles at Visa U.S.A. and The Absolut Spirits Company. Fisher has been active within franchising for nearly two decades and served on the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Board of Directors, a Former Chairman of the Association's Supplier Forum Advisory Board, and past Trustee of the IFA's Educational Foundation.

"I'm honored and humbled to take on the expanded role of CEO of 919 and have already begun to immerse myself with the team and clients. The synergies for both agency teams and our client partners are significant, and I look forward to collaborating with the 919 Leadership Team to maximize the potential of this new role," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO of Fish and 919. "We are well-positioned to be the marketing solution for franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers. I'm very excited for what's ahead."

About Big Rock Intermediate LLC (Big Rock Brands)

Big Rock Intermediate is a private equity owned holding company of marketing services companies specializing in franchising. Big Rock was founded in 2020 when investment partners Greens Farms Capital LLC and Landon Capital Partners, LLC acquired 919 Marketing, Inc. Big Rock has since acquired Ceralytics, a pioneering content intelligence platform that uses predictive analytics and natural language processing to drive audiences to engage and convert, NetSearch Digital Marketing, an Internet marketing firm specializing in SEO, PPC, and web design for local and national clients, ClickCulture, an award-winning web development and graphic design firm, as well as Fish Consulting. For more information contact Michael Kessler, Managing Partner of Greens Farms Capital at 917-743-0527 or [email protected].

About 919 Marketing

Formed in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, 919 Marketing is a nationally recognized franchise and non-profit marketing firm. 919 provides a full roster of local and national marketing services; predictive data analytics, digital marketing, web development, public relations, social media marketing, media buying and video and podcast production. 919 is ranked for the seventh straight time on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Forbes Magazine's recent ranking of national PR firms recognized 919 Marketing as the best franchise PR firm in America. 919 has a proven track record of helping emerging growth companies and Fortune 500 corporations increase revenue, create a competitive advantage, and improve marketing results. For more information call 919-459-8157 or visit www.919marketing.com.

About Fish Consulting

Founded in 2004, Fish is a full-service, national communications firm specializing in franchise and multi-location public relations and marketing. Fish serves franchisors operating across a variety of industries, including home services, restaurant, fitness, beauty, health/wellness, retail, and family entertainment. Fish's services range from brand building, national media relations, and influencer marketing, to local grand openings, crisis management, and corporate communications. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York, New Jersey, London, Los Angeles and Tampa. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com .

